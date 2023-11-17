Gani Adams holds meeting with Netherlands business owners

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, on Friday held a crucial meeting with top business executives from the Netherlands.

The meeting, held at his Omole Phase 2 residence in Ikeja, Lagos State, was the second in three months.

The first was with investors from Thailand and the latest from the Netherlands.

The two meetings, according to him, were to engender national growth and development.

Speaking in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, shortly after the meeting, Iba Adams restated the need for the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for foreign investors.

He stated that the crux of the meeting with the foreign investors was to combat the spate of insecurity in the country by using technology-driven initiative, focus more on improving agriculture and food production strategies as well as evolve high tech mechanisms geared towards improving the nation’s economy.

He said: “The meeting with the Netherland business investors was fruitful because we were able to discuss pertinent sundry national Issues revolving around security, agriculture and information technology.

READ ALSO:

Imo 2023: Gov. Uzodimma receives Certificate of Return

Impeachment: Court declines Akeredolu’s plea to vacate interim order

APC Chieftain hails Court ruling against Governor Yusuf

“We also focused on creating the business synergy that allows the Netherland investors to build on the huge potentials of Nigeria in tourism, sports and arts.

“And I am happy they are keen in developing a business roadmap that will engender national growth and development.

“So, our meeting was in the national interest and I am optimistic that our friends from the Netherlands will explore the Nigerian market and bring about a new change in all sectors of our economy.:

Meanwhile, the Netherlands Director of State Security, Niels Ducaat, said with the evolution of modern technology, Nigeria has no reason to suffer prolonged insecurity, adding that issues of security are key to every nation’s development.

Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on External Relations and Diaspora Affairs, Dr. Sunny Ofehe, explained the need to promote international business relationship between Nigeria and the Netherlands.

“With the meeting held with the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, I am of the view that Nigeria is realising its potentials as the leading country in Africa,” Ofehe said.

Also Netherlands Director of Global Football Academy, Joey Ngarigota, highlighted Nigeria’s strength in football, saying with the abundant talents in the country, it can harness the various potentials in football and other sports.

Other members of the team that visited the Yoruba generalissimo included the Managing Director, KAEOYS, Jacobus van Wissen; CEO, Orevstar Energy Limited, Canada, Barry Urefe; and Director. D White Royalty Place Limited, Nigeria, Prince Abdul Okutepa.