APC Chieftain hails Court ruling against Governor Yusuf

The National Vice Chairman, North West, of the All Progressives Congress, Garba Muhammad, has hailed the decision of the Court of Appeal affirming the sack of Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

The party chieftain gave the commendation in a statement after the Court of Appeal verdict on Friday.

Muhammad said it was a reflection of the will of the people and acceptability of the APC in the North West.

He said: “I hail the decision of the appellate court, which has manifested Allah’s divine providence for Dr Nasiru Gawuna to be confirmed as the duly elected governor of Kano state.

“By upholding the verdict of the tribunal setting aside the issues brought by the appellant, the ruling marks the culmination of a long and arduous legal battle.”

Muhammad emphasised that the judgement was a triumph for the wish of the good people of Kano State, which validated their mandate to Gawuna and his deputy, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo.

He further said it was a relief from the vindictive and malicious destruction of the former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje legacies by the ousted NNPP government.

“Finally, I applaud the judiciary for their unwavering commitment to always remain on the side of justice,” the statement said.