From grass to grace: Indigent UNILAG undergraduate receives N10m donation + video

Aminah Ajikobi, an undergraduate of University of Lagos, whose disturbing and heart-rendering slum abode viral video recently took internet users and the public by surprise, is now a rich, relieved and delightful fellow.

The student, who came into limelight recently, is a 300 level student in the Department of Biology/Education in UNILAG.

After featuring on an online TV channel and a report by The Eagle Online in her Ilaje waterlogged slum home over three weeks ago, 25-year-old Ajikobi is now N10.2 million rich.

This is the financial donation gathered for her academic needs and upkeep.

The donation was coordinated after the reports by the online TV and The Eagle Online by Osita Foundation and Video Africa.

In another video, which has again gone viral on social media, Ajikobi in an interview thanked Allah for surviving the trauma she has gone through and for being alive today.

An elated Ajikobi appreciated the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazak AbdulRahman, over his interest and concern in her ordeal.

Similarly, Ajikobi thanked UNILAG management, which she acknowledged has provided hostel accommodation for her within the campus until she finishes her programme.

In the same vein, she confirmed that she now has an accommodation off campus to stay, whenever the school is on holiday.

Ajikobi thanked organisations and individuals for their words of encouragement, interest and support, during her trying times, promising that she would make good use of the kind gesture, which she pointed out would help her to develop herself.

She thanked Nigerians at home and abroad for their donations and her coursemates for upholding her while her travails lasted.

Ajikobi in her latest interview, confirmed that the kind gesture and support she received from the public has made her stronger and restored her faith in humanity.

She prayed to Allah to reward all kind-hearted individuals for showing interest in her well being and future.

Recall that The Eagle Online in its June 4, 2024 edition reported how Ajikobi’s Ilaje slum and submerged abode video stunned many internet users, individuals, dignitaries, organisations.

The horrible video provoked a torrential and keen interest from many, prompting the huge donations as earlier reported by The Eagle Online.

