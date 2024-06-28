Hotel raid: EFCC Chairman orders arrest of officers + Video

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede has ordered the arrest of two officers of the Commission allegedly involved in the manhandling of a female staff of Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, revealed the development in a statement on Thursday.

Oyewale confirmed the sighting of the officers in a viral video assaulting a staff of the hotel in a 4am sting operation in Lagos.

According to him, the operation yielded a sizable number of suspects who are still being profiled.

He said Olukoyede has also ordered detailed investigations of the operation carried out at the hotel and assured that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any of the officers found to be culpable.

He assured the general public that the EFCC would continue to ply its job professionally and with profound respect for the rule of law.

EFCC operatives invade Lagos hotel, caught on CCTV beating female staff



