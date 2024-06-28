The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu, has described some Nigerian celebrities as legends.
The Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation said this in a video clip he shared on his Instagram page on June 16, 2024.
Among those he crowned as “legends of our time” are singer Tiwa Savage; Nigeria’s former international, Austin JJ Okocha; comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY; Super Eagles and Naples FC forward, Victor Osimhen; and comedian Sabinus.
He met with the stars at The Macallan Lounge at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.
Also Read:
- Elumelu to Tiwa Savage, JJ Okocha, Sabinus, Osimhen, AY, others: You’re legends + Video
- Eunisell applauds Abia Warriors for reaching President Federation Cup finals
- EFCC needs reform, Chairman should be sacked — Olayinka
- Edo: Court orders INEC to publish Asamah’s name as LP deputy governorship candidate
- Reps extend 2023 budget implementation timeline to December
The caption accompanying the video simply read: “Last night at the iconic @transcorphotelsplc, Hilton Abuja Macallan lounge, with legends of our time 🌎.”