Elumelu to Tiwa Savage, JJ Okocha, Sabinus, Osimhen, AY, others: You’re legends + Video

The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu, has described some Nigerian celebrities as legends.

The Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation said this in a video clip he shared on his Instagram page on June 16, 2024.

Among those he crowned as “legends of our time” are singer Tiwa Savage; Nigeria’s former international, Austin JJ Okocha; comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY; Super Eagles and Naples FC forward, Victor Osimhen; and comedian Sabinus.

He met with the stars at The Macallan Lounge at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The caption accompanying the video simply read: “Last night at the iconic @transcorphotelsplc, Hilton Abuja Macallan lounge, with legends of our time 🌎.”

