Friesland Campina reconnects to Ikeja Electric after 22 years to optimize operations

Leading Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), has ensured reconnection of Friesland Campina WAPCO Nigeria Plc after over two decades of using alternative source of power.

According to the Acting Head of Corporate Communications Ikeja Electric, Kingsley Okotie, the reconnection of Friesland Campina back to the grid was achieved through relentless effort of the Business Optimization team of Ikeja Electric. He said the leading food and beverage company, Friesland Campina was successfully reconnected to Sankyo 33kv feeder via 2 x 5MVA power transformers at Ogba Transmission Station which also supplies power to other maximum demand customers.

During the official commissioning ceremony, Ben Langat, the Managing Director of Friesland Campina commended Ikeja Electric for making the project a reality within the possible shortest time. He acknowledged Ikeja Electric as the preferred and most reliable source of power due to the tremendous improvements in IE’s service since takeover from the defunct PHCN which gave them the confidence for reconnection back to the Grid.

Ben Langat stated that the reconnection to the grid is saving the company a lot of money compared to when they were on alternative source of power supply. He advised Ikeja Electric to maintain her excellent service to industrial customers for significant economic growth and positive impact on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He therefore implored other manufacturing companies to get on board.

In his remarks, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Ikeja Electric thanked Friesland Campina for the confidence bestowed on Ikeja Electric as a provider of choice wherever energy is consumed.

He attributed the reconnection as a clear indication of growth and improvement in Ikeja Electric’s service and assured continuous improvements that will guarantee reliable and efficient power supply to all customers across its network. Obi-Chukwu assured that IE will not relent in her efforts to meet customers service expectations.

The Chief Technical Officer, Ikeja Electric Engr Olajide Kumapayi stated further that Ikeja Electric is committed to the continuous reinforcement of her network and will provide Friesland Campina with a dedicated team comprising commercial and technical staff to ensure hitch-free operations.

Kumapayi appealed to all stakeholders to ensure adequate protection of electrical installations around them and report cases of vandalism, illegal connections and energy theft to Ikeja Electric customer Care hotlines 01-7000250, 01-2272940 or send an email to [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]> .