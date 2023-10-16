Four reasons why Africa Magic’s Love and Light series is a must watch 

Starting from this month, Africa Magic is taking your content variety a notch higher with the premiere of five new exclusive series. Get ready to be gratified with amazing storylines when you watch Slum King, Masquerades of Aniedo, Love and Light, Refuge and Chronicles.

If you are yet to follow any of the series, now is a good time to jump on the train to enjoy great storytelling and prolific acting by veterans and fastrising acts in Nollywood.

If you are a lover of romance, this piece will delve into four intriguing reasons you have to watch Africa Magic’s Love and Light which airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:30pm.

Interesting Plot

How would you feel if you find out that your ex-fiancee who left you at the altar is about to get married to another man just eight months after she left you? Love and Light follows the story of a photographer who discovers that he has been hired to offer his service to a couple which includes his ex-fiancee. He is determined to seize the opportunity to reunite with her. Will he succeed? You can find out when you tune in Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch 151 and GOtv ch 12) on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:30pm.

Suspense

It’s not all love and light in this series, you will also get to see a good dose of cheating here and there, bringing the much needed suspense to the plot. In this case, the bridegroom and the wedding planner are long time friends with benefits. Will the bride discover her groom’s secret? Or Will she be forced to return to her ex-fiancee who is just keen to reunite with her? There is only one way to find out.

Perfect Casting

When it comes to playing romantic roles, Baaj Adebule and Paul Utomi are one of the best in the game, now imagine having the two of them on screen at the same time in a love triangle story? Pure bliss! That’s not all, the talented Ariyiike Owolagba and Eva Ibiam among others are also bringing a lot of spice to your screen. Of course you don’t want to miss this.

Breathtaking Location

Beyond the acting and interesting storyline, the beautiful scenery of the fictional Love and Light resort will leave you craving a romantic getaway with your significant other.

Don’t miss out on any episode of the Love and Light and the other series showing on Africa Magic Showcase. Exciting news for GOtv customers is the channel will be available for an open window period for GOtv Supa+ customer starting from October 1.

If you have not recharged your GOtv in a long time, there is no better time to get back and enjoy all these amazing series for you on Africa Magic. The way to get back is very easy, you just have to download MyGOtv app or dial *288# to stay connected or upgrade to GOtv Supa+.