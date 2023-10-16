NIPOST staff reject CEO appointed by Tinubu, shut down head office

Workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have shut down the head office of the service in Abuja, protesting against the appointment of Tola Odeyemi as Chief Executive Officer/Postmaster General.

Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential spokesman, had announced last week that President Bola Tinubu made some changes in the leadership of communication agencies, including NIPOST.

However, moments after the news of Odeyemi’s appointment broke, there were reports that Adeyemi Adepoju, the sacked PostMaster-General had been reinstated.

In a viral video, Adepoju was seen addressing some workers who claimed Tinubu had reappointed him.

But on Monday, the protesting workers denied entry to the newly appointed NIPOST CEO, saying her appointment was against their wish.

The workers, who said they preferred Adepoju, chanted solidarity songs and wielded placards.