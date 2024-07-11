Foundation restores access to clean water at IDP camp

Daurama Foundation has announced the successful restoration of access to clean water at the Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons camp in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This transformative project has addressed one of the most pressing issues faced by the residents of the camp.

During a recent visit to the Kuchingoro IDP camp, the Founder of Daurama Foundation, Dr. Samira Buhari, was deeply moved by the dire conditions.

Buhari said: “Seeing the absence of clean water was heart-wrenching.

“It’s a basic necessity that no one should be deprived of, and the impact on the community, especially the women and children, who are already displaced from their original homes, was profound.”

A resident of the camp, Aisha Babuna, poignantly highlighted the struggle: “Without clean water, our daily lives were filled with hardship.

“We couldn’t cook, clean, or even drink safely.

“Our children were constantly at risk of diseases.”

In response to this urgent need, the Daurama Foundation’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene team immediately engaged with key stakeholders, including the camp’s Chairman and Secretary, to devise a sustainable solution.

After thorough consultations, it was decided that repairing the existing boreholes would be the most effective approach.

“Our team collaborated with local experts to ensure the repairs were done swiftly and effectively,” said Buhari, adding: “Today, it’s a delight to say that the residents of Kuchingoro IDP camp have access to clean and safe water once again.”

The impact of this project has been profound.

The Chairman of the IDP camp expressed immense gratitude: “The restoration of clean water has rejuvenated our community.

“It has brought hope and relief, allowing us to focus on rebuilding our lives.”

Women in the camp, who are primarily responsible for fetching water, have felt a significant burden lifted.

“Having clean water means our children are healthier, and we can take better care of our families,” said one of the mothers in the camp, who then added: “It’s more than just water.

“It’s a lifeline.”

