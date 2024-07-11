Man nabbed with over 100 live snakes in his trousers

Chinese customs have detained a man trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China in his trouser pockets.

The man was recently caught by officials at Futian harbour on the border between the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong and the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, authorities said.

During an inspection, customs officials found six taped-up cloth bags containing numerous colourful snakes hidden in the traveller’s lower clothing.

According to a statement by customs, it was revealed that the man was carrying 104 snakes of five different species, including corn snakes and triangle snakes, neither of which are found in China, but in North and Central America.

A video released by the customs office showed the man trying to pass through the undeclared goods corridor.

Also Read:

It also showed customs officers examining six large plastic bags into which the squirming reptiles appeared to have been later placed.

China’s laws prohibit the import of non-native animals.

Anyone who violates this will be held accountable, the customs report continued, without specifying what penalties the man would face.

dpa/NAN.

Post Views: 0