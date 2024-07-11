NCoS apprehends female drug trafficker in custodial centre

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has apprehended a lady, Precious Yusuf, trying to push in drugs to inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre Kuje, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Samson Duza, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Duza said the lady came into the Kuje custodial centre on July 9, 2024 disguising as a visitor to an inmate.

He said that it was during the usual routine search by officers of the centre that items suspected to be Indian hemp and other dangerous drugs concealed in food packs in a carton were recovered.

“The culprit confessed to have been sent to bring this to an inmate of the custodial centre,” he said.

Duza quoted the Controller, FCT Command, Ibrahim Usman, as ordering that the suspect be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and prosecution.

Usman warned drug peddlers to desist from trying to smuggle illicit substances into the custodial centres on the guise of visits, saying that officers and men were at alert to deflate such a plot.

He called on the general public and well meaning Nigerians to support the Service in its reformatory pursuit to keep the society safe, while assuring the public of safe custody of those legally in the correctional centre.

