Former Katsina Governor, Shema, set to dump PDP

In a move considered to be the final step to switch camp, one time Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema has visited the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Shema, a Chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic party PDP visited the immediate past Governor of Kano yesterday – Saturday.

As of now, no official communication yet, with respect to Shema’s visit, yet, tongues have wagged that the latest move might be the final, to perfect Shema’s planned dumping of his present political party for the ruling APC.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the new APC ‘catch’ might announce his formal defection any moment from now.