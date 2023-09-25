Flyover collapses along Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway

One of the flyover bridges across Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriage expressway in Enugu has collapsed with no casualty.

The bridge, which collapsed Monday morning, is located at kilometer one section of the expressway which lies between the Naira Triangle and the New Artisan axis of Enugu metropolis.

The incident had forced motorists plying the expressway to divert to alternative routes within the metropolis to continue their journey.

READ ALSO:

Embrace entrepreneurship, NDDC boss charges youths

UniAbuja reacts to COREN’s allegation on accreditation of engineering courses

UNICAL VC condemns assault on students, calls for investigation

Police operatives, officials of the Federal and Enugu State Ministries of Works, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FEMA) and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were sighted within the area to assess the situation and assist road users.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as John Nwokobia, said there was no casualty as artisans and street hawkers were yet to come out from their homes for the day’s activities when the incident happened.

The witness however noted that commuters on axis of are likely to encounter serious gridlock as a result of the collapsed bridge in coming days.

The police, Federal or state governments are yet to issue an official statement on the incident as at the time of this report.