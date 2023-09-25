UNICAL VC condemns assault on students, calls for investigation

Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Florence Obi, has condemned an alleged assault on students of the institution by a suspected lecturer.

Obi made the condemnation in a statement issued Monday following a video clip that surfaced online Sunday night, of a suspected lecturer in the institution flogging a group of students at the entrance to a classroom with a belt.

She said according to reports, the students are of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Biological Sciences, who were waiting for their practicals before the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Although, I am currently at an official function outside the state, my attention has been drawn to the said clip.

“The Acting VC, Prof. Angela Oyo-Ita, Director of ServiCom, Prof. Patrick Egaga, Dean of Students Affairs, Dr. Tony Enyang and the Acting Chief Security officer of the Institution, retired Capt. Austine Bisong are already handling it.

“The said incident is unprofessional and against the university’s rules of engagement,” she said

While condemning the incident, Obi appealed to the students and general public to maintain calm as justice would be served, adding that investigation had commenced already.