Flooding: Trademore Estate residents stage protest against demolition 

Residents of Trademore Estate, on the Lugbe-Airport axis of the FCT, have staged a protest against the planned demolition of the Estate by the FCT Administration.
The planned demolition follows the recent devastating flood incident in the Estate after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Friday, June 23.
Residents of the Estate Monday morning, trooped out, calling on the Federal Capital Territory Administration to instead provide engineering solutions, rather than demolishing houses.
Some of the residents held placards which read “Provide engineering solutions, not roadside approach”, “put an end to senseless killing”, “Trademore Estate is not a disaster zone”, among others.
Recall that the administration had declared the Estate a disaster zone, adding that the decision followed the “consistent and persistent” threat from flooding in the enclave, therefore urged residents to promptly evacuate.