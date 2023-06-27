FCTA unveils Strategic Plan for FCT-IRS as revenue collector

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has unveiled a Strategic Plan for delegation of duties and responsibilities of revenue collection to the Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).

Permanent Secretary in charge of FCTA, Adesola Olusade, unveiled the plan during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja Tuesday.

He disclosed that a Project Management approach was adopted to ensure the successful execution of the delegation.

According to him, the approach, known for its well-structured, organised, and systematic processes, will guide the FCT-IRS through the transition, adding that it would provide a clear roadmap for implementation.

Olusade said that part of the implementation structure was a Project Steering Committee (PSC), previously known as the Implementation Committee.

He explained that the committee would be chaired by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA.

He added that the committee will consist of the Chairman of FCT-IRS and Chairmen of the Area Councils, among others as members.

He noted that the policy decisions of the PSC would be implemented by the project implementation committee to be chaired by the Chairman, FCT-IRS.

“Membership of the committee would be constituted and conveyed by the chairman.

“The PSC, which comprises key stakeholders, would provide strategic direction, make critical decisions and ensure that the project achieves its objectives.

“Accordingly, the Project Steering Committee will provide strategic direction, decision making, monitoring and oversight, risk management and communications among other functions,” he said.

Olusade explained that the decision to harmonise all revenues and centralise collection at the FCT-IRS was in the best interest of the territory and its people.

He further said that decision was the outcome of an extensive deliberation by relevant stakeholders.

This, he said, was part of a commitment to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of the territory’s revenue collection system.

He commended stakeholders for embracing the idea, and described it as a “point of no return” in the shared journey to promote sanity in revenue collection in the FCT.

In his remarks, FCT-IRS Acting Executive Chairman, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, said that the delegation of all revenue collection to a single entity was borne out of the resolutions of the “Akure Accord”.

Abdullahi said that the development marked a significant step toward creating a more business-friendly environment that would attract investment, stimulate growth, and create job opportunities.

He described the decision as “strategic” in ensuring an efficient, transparent, and effective revenue collection system for a prosperous FCT.

According to him, the centralisation of revenue collection under the FCT-IRS will eliminate duplication of functions, reduce administrative cost, and streamline revenue collection processes.

“It will also ensure that all revenue collection activities are coordinated, thereby, reducing the potential for errors, saving cost, and preventing leakages.

“Also, accountability is guaranteed when a single entity is responsible for revenue collection, serving as a one-stop shop for all revenue transactions and audits.

“This will build taxpayers’ trust, encourage voluntary tax compliance, attract more businesses and investment needed to stimulate economic growth” he said.

The FCT-IRS boss added that the centralisation of revenue collection would promote efficient data collection and analysis for decision making.

He said that data would provide valuable insights into revenue trends, taxpayer behaviour, potential areas of improvement in the tax system and support accurate revenue forecasting.

“This will help the FCT to plan and make its budget more effective,” he said.

On his part, Danladi Chiya, Chairman of the FCT Association of Local Government of Nigeria, pledged the support of the association toward the success of the harmonisation project.

Chiya promised that the six Area Councils’ Chairmen would work to ensure that FCT-IRS succeeds.