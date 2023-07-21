Flooding: Senate writes SGF, NEMA, others for quick intervention in Ogun East

828 828

The Senate has written to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other federal agencies to urgently intervene to stop flooding issues in Sagamu and other areas of Ogun East Senatorial district.

The letter by the Senate to the SGF and the other agencies also sought urgent provision of palliatives to victims.

This followed the adoption of the motion moved by the representatives of Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Daniel, on the flooding issues in Sagamu, Ijebu and other areas in the country on July 5.

Coming under a Motion on the “urgent need to intervene in the flooding issues in Sagamu, Ijebu Areas of Ogun East Senatorial District,” the Ogun East representative had brought the attention of Senate to the precarious challenge in his constituency and beyond.

The Senate, after deliberation, then resolved to urge relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to release funds as provided in 2023 Appropriation Act for dredging of blocked canals and water bodies amongst others.

The Senate also urged the National Emergency Management Agency to send relief materials to affected victims in Sagamu and Ijebu Areas of Ogun East Senatorial District.

Consequently, the Clerk of the National Assembly has now written the relevant federal agencies to facilitate the Senate resolution promptly.