Two children have been washed away by flood amid the torrential rainfall in Lagos State on Saturday.

This development was confirmed by the Situation Reports from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

According to the emergency response agency, the incident occurred at Oyebanjo Solarin Street in Ketu.

It said the move to rescue the children began immediately the alarm was raised.

A statement by the Director General/CEO of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said: “The agency received distress calls concerning the above. On arrival at the scene of incident it was discovered that, around 8pm, two (2) children had been caught up by flood water.

“A joint team of responders comprising Agency responders, LASG Fire Service and LASAMBUS were at the scene.

“The Agency’s tiger team commenced a search and rescue operation along the path of the flood water.

“Initial observations revealed a sloping topography with a direct channel of drain water into the canal.

“This has proven to be rather challenging to navigate.

“Members of the public are urged to exercise extreme caution, particularly with young children, in flood prone and low lying areas.

“Rescue operation remains ongoing.”

By Sunday morning, when the children were yet to be found, the Agency said its Response Team, led by the Director of Operations, Engr. Olatunde Akinsanya, in a more stringent search, extended the search to about 500 meters radius along the canal way, but the two children are yet to be found.

The Agency added in a further statement: “However, aside the extended radius, and deep inquiries around the neighbourhood about the missing children, the Agency is conducting Public Enlightenment on Flooding and its dangerous repercussions to the residents and their properties.

“In addition, LASEMA also commenced sensitization in the entire area, on the need to desist from, and resist the urge to dispose their domestic and bodily wastes into the drainage systems, as it leads to blockage of the canal and water flow, which causes environmental degradation, flooding and eventually, lead to disasters, such as death or missing persons and collapsed buildings

“Part of the Enlightenment campaign also advised that incase of flood or any other emergency, call the Lagos State Emergency Toll free lines on 767 or 112.

“Operation ongoing.”