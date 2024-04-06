Five reasons Wrestlemania XL is a must-watch for you!

The momentum for the most anticipated wrestling showdown of the year will reach its peak this Saturday when Wrestlemania XL goes live on GOtv. Customers on Supa Plus, Supa, Max and Jolli will get to watch all the action unfold on April 6 and April 7.

Brace for electric duels when the superstars bring their heated exchanges inside the ring! Here are five exciting reasons you cannot afford to miss out on the biggest wrestling showdown of the year.

Roman Reigns May Lose His Championship

Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns will square up against the winner of the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes for the second time in a row. Roman has been Universal Champion since August 30, 2020. Does Cody have what it takes to end the champion’s prolonged reign? Can he complete his story and achieve what his father never did? Tune in to WWE Network on Monday at 12am to watch the action live.

Is The Bloodline Unstoppable?

Roman Reigns’ dominance as champion has been possible by The Bloodline, a tribe comprising Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and most recently, The Rock. But their unchallenged reign as the dominant gang may come to an end if the duo of Cody and Seth Rollins emerge victorious in their tag team fight against Roman and Rocky. Can The Bloodline be defeated? Find out on Saturday night at 11pm on WWE Network

Will CM Punk Disrupt Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntire’s fight?

CM Punk’s dream to compete at Wrestlemania XL was cut short after he sustained a torn tricep from Drew McIntire’s DDT. The former champion is expected to be a ringside commentator when World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins defends his championship belt against McIntire. Punk’s animosity against McIntire is not hidden and fans are eagerly anticipating a possible disruption from him. If Punk interferes, will it favour Seth who is equally caught up in a beef with The Bloodline? Find out on Monday at 12am on WWE Network.

Brothers At War

Erstwhile inseparable twins, Jimmy and Jey Uso will finally take their long drawn out beef to the ring as both men look to get one over the other after prolonged attacks on each other. After Jey unceremoniously left The Bloodline, he has been subjected to recurrent attacks from The Bloodline. Can he make a big statement against his brother and other members of the notorious gang? Will he get help from Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? All the answers will unfold on Monday at 12am on WWE Network.

Will Logan Paul Keep Running?

United States Champion, Logan Paul has constantly shied away from physical confrontations against his Triple-Threat opponents, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. With his championship belt on the line, will he manage to emerge victorious against his vicious opponents? Watch the action unfold live on Monday at 12am on WWE Network.

