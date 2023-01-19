Fire in Armenian military barracks kills 15 servicemen

At least 15 Armenian servicemen were killed in a fire that broke out in the barracks that belongs to a unit of the Armenian Armed Forces, Armenia’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Three other servicemen were seriously injured and have been hospitalised, Russia’s TASS news agency is reporting.

The fire broke out at 00:30 Moscow time on Thursday (2130 GMT on Wednesday) in the barracks of the engineering and sniper company of a military unit.

The ministry said that the fire, which completely burned down a building with an area of 104 square meters, has been extinguished by early Thursday morning.

As at Thursday morning, the cause of the fire was still unknown.

A local TV channel said the commander of Armenia’s second corps was sacked because of this tragedy.

Xinhua/NAN.