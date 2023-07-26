FIFA Women World Cup: Super Falcons dare co-host Australia live on GOtv

828 828

Super Falcons of Nigeria will resume action in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament against Australia on Thursday, the match will be broadcast live on GOtv.

The second group game against co-host Australia is a must-win tie for the Super Falcons if they want to boost their chances of qualifying for the next round of the tournament. The game will kick off at 10:45am on GO Select 1 (ch. 63).

The Falcons were held to a goalless draw against Canada in their opening group game. Australia, on the other hand, kick-started their campaign on a positive note by defeating Republic of Ireland 1-0, thanks to Stephanie Catley’s 52nd minute penalty. The co-host currently top group B on three points, Nigeria and Canada are joint second on one point each, while Republic of Ireland sits bottom of the table.

Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum will be without teenage midfield sensation, Deborah Abiodun, who got a red card in the dying minutes of the Canada tie following a poor tackle on Lawrence Ashley, but Atletico Madrid’s forward, Ajibade Rasheedat will be making a return from suspension.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed that an all-female SuperSport production crew is responsible for the coverage and broadcasting of live matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament in New Zealand/Australia.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice West Africa, John Ugbe was quoted as saying that this is in demonstration of the company’s resolve to advance female excellence in football for both on-field players or technical crew personnel

He assured DStv and GOtv customers of seamless broadcasting of all the 64 games from the tournament and urged them to tune in to enjoy all the matches.

