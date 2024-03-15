FG, UK firm sign MoU for Port Harcourt–Abuja rail line

In a recent development, the Ministry of Transport has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Messrs MPH Rail Development Limited, a United Kingdom company for the implementation of the Port Harcourt–Enugu–Calabar–Abuja Standard Gauge Rail Line project under a public-private partnership framework.

In a statement shared on Friday on the ministry’s website, the UK firm, under the MoU, will manage the design, construction, commissioning, operation, and eventual transfer of the Port Harcourt–Enugu–Calabar–Abuja Standard Gauge Rail Line.

The statement further disclosed that the MoU signing followed the approval of the Outline Business Case and the issuance of a compliance certificate by the Infrastructure, Concession, and Regulatory Commission.

According to the statement, This clearance enables Messrs MPH Rail Development Limited to focus on compiling the necessary documentation for Federal Executive Council approval to advance the project.

The MoU signing ceremony between the minister and the management of Messrs MPH Rail Development Limited was attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Olufemi Oloruntola, along with the Director of Rail Development, Zirra Fimbarr; and the Director of Legal Services, Pius Oteh.

Speaking on the development, the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, assured all of the ministry’s support for the successful implementation of the project.

Further in the statement, Alkali emphasised the importance of diligent preparation and submission of all requisite documents to expedite FEC’s approval.

“As part of the initiative to consolidate the ongoing railway modernisation projects consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Presidential Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, has executed a Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Transportation with Messrs MPH Rail Development (UK) Limited to enable the company to carry out the design, construction, commissioning, operation and transfer of the Port Harcourt–Enugu–Calabar–Abuja Standard Gauge Rail Line on Public – Private Partnership basis,” the statement partly read.

According to the ministry, the vital documents required for the project’s progression include a comprehensive feasibility study report, a complete Business Case Study, an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, the development of a Resettlement Action Plan, and the formulation of a Financial Model to facilitate project implementation.