The Federal Government has appointed Captain Mukhtar Yusuf Muye as the Director of Airport Operations of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

A highly trained Commercial and Multi-Engine Instruments Pilot, Muye has had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Aviation Industry.

Until his recent appointment in the FAAN, he had worked with IRS Airlines as the Chief Pilot.

He takes over the office of DAO, which became vacant due to the appointment of the former DAO, Captain Hamisu Yadudu, as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Authority.