Feud with Fubara: Money, power reveal a man’s true identity — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that the true picture of a man can only be seen when he has power and money.

He said this when he spoke with newsmen on Friday on his face-off with the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara.

At the interaction with newsmen in Abuja, Wike said it is now that he believes in the saying by a former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Peter Odili.

He said: “Let me tell you, I don’t like ingrates.

“I can’t stand it.

“What is happening now is what Odili said in his book: ‘Give a man power and money, then you will know the person.’

“If you haven’t given a man power and money, then you don’t know the person.

“However, I’m not worried because I’m a politician.

“I know what other states are suffering because of debt, but go and check if I left liabilities.

“The records are there.

“I left projects for him to commission so he would showcase during his 100 days.

“Then politics came in.

“We are just starting.

“God gave you something, you are now importing crisis.

Also Read:

“God gave this on the platter of gold.

“The Federal Government is not fighting you, no crisis, but you are the one now trying to create a crisis for yourself.

“Only those who are natural ingrates will support what is happening there.

“I use the instrumentality of law to fight, not thugs.

“Time will come.”