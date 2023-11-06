FCT residents decry epileptic power supply, berate AEDC

Business owners and residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have decried the epileptic power supply being experienced in the territory.

The residents of the FCT said the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company was not living up to expectations.

The electricity consumers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday, decried the poor power supply to their business premises and homes

According to them, power supply has declined recently compared to the past few months.

Uche Amos, a Fashion Designer at Area 2, Garki Shopping Complex, said the situation was so bad that for weeks she had not been able to meet up with her customers’ demands.

Amos said: “We have not had electricity for close to three days now.

“I have to depend on generators and getting the fuel to power it is expensive because of the increase in the price of the product.

“It has not been easy with me at all as my customers are complaining seriously and this is not good for my business.

“I am appealing to the AEDC to do something about the power situation as a matter of urgency.”

Abubarkar Audu, a Barber at Area 1 in Garki, said the situation was getting worse as they did not have power for close to two days.

Audu said he had to rely on generators to do his business, adding that because of the high cost of fuel, he increased the cost of barbing.

According to him, the increase has reduced patronage.

Also speaking, Joseph Akin, a welder residing at Kubwa, said electricity was not too regular in his area.

Akin said: “We only have light for five to six hours a day and sometimes they don’t get it for a whole day.

“I am appealing to AEDC to improve power supply to the area to enable me to run my business effectively.”

Ese Williams, a civil servant also residing at Kubwa, Abuja, said electricity was not constant in her area.

Willams said that AEDC should do its best to improve on power supply, especially as consumers are paying for the services

Josphine Aivba, a banker resident at Lugbe, said it was as if AEDC was playing with the light as they take it and bring it more than 10 times a day.

Aivba said: “I don’t even understand what is happening.

“My appeal is that they should improve on electricity.”

Also speaking, Andrew Coker, who runs a laundry service in Lugbe, said the light situation in the area was now terrible compared to before.

Coker said the area does not have power supply for more than four hours in a day, adding that the light goes off every 10 minutes.

He said: “I don’t understand why AEDC switches off the light every 10 minutes.

“I am appealing to them to improve their services.”

NAN recalls that the AEDC in a recent notice had informed customers that the Transmission Company of Nigeria was carrying out maintenance on its 132/33kV KUKWABA T/S.

The company said the exercise affected customers in: Games Village, Kabusa Gardens, Galadimawa Village, Human Right Radio, Sunny Vale, Suncity, Voice of Nigeria, Aco, Penthouse Estate, Panalpina World Trans Limited, Aleita Community, Sabon Lugbe, Pyakasa and Chika.

Other areas affected by the maintenance are Lugbe across zones 1-9, Trademore, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, House on the Rock, Indoor Complex, Family Worship Centre, Bromax Estate and Wuye, Utako.

Others are Railway Station, Federal Medical Centre, Coca-Cola, EFCC HQ, Idu Industrial Area, CITEC Estate, BAZE University, Efab Global Estate, Diamond Court Estate, Wonderland, African University of Science and Technology and its environs.

“While we regret the inconvenience, please be assured that this outage is necessary to ensure more robust and reliable power supply to all our valued customers,” the AEDC said.