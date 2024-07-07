FCT NSCDC Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview on Sunday in Abuja, Odumosu said that from the 243 arrests, 123 suspects had cases that will be determined by the courts.

He said that 159 persons were arrested for their involvement in illegal mining activities, adding that the mines and steel department have so far recorded 39 cases.

According to him, 34 suspects were also arrested for vandalising public infrastructure in the territory and have been assigned case files.

Odumosu said: “Most of the vandalism suspects were arrested at Gwagwalada, Lugbe, Wuye and the Abuja Municipal Area Council areas of the FCT.

“The Agro-Rangers unit on the other hand made two arrests, in which both persons have cases, with one pending in court.

“One of the arrests was from a communal clash between farmers and herders at Dafara Community in Kuje area council.

“Men of the department went to the community and successfully mediated between the parties concerned.”

Odumosu added that the Command’s Intelligence and Investigation Department arrested 48 suspects and they all have cases ranging from cyber fraud to domestic violence, child abuse and some other civil cases.

He said 11 criminal cases from the intelligence and investigation unit had been charged to court for prosecution.

“For some of the arrests made, investigation is still ongoing after which they will be charged to court,” he said.

Odumosu added that the licences of 100 Private Guard Companies were renewed within the first and second quarters under review.

He said that the Command also trained 575 private guards, 10 companies and sealed one PGC for non-renewal of operational licence.

He attributed the achievement of the command to the zeal and commitment of the workforce and the support of the FCT Administration.

The Command helmsman warned criminals, especially vandals of public infrastructure in the territory, to seek legitimate means of livelihood or relocate to other climes or face the consequences..

Odumosu said: “I want to assure residents that the NSCDC FCT command is fully committed to the safety of lives and protection of critical infrastructure for the rest of the year and even beyond.

Also Read:

“My eagle eyed officers and men are everywhere and Abuja will no longer be a safe haven for vandals and criminals to operate or attack public infrastructure.”

The Commandant advised the public to partner with the Corps and other security agencies through credible and timely information in order to reduce criminal activities in the territory.

Post Views: 0