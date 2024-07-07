Monarch, Corper, others nabbed by NDLEA with drugs + Photos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have nabbed a monarch in Osun State, Ige Babatunde, with fresh cannabis plants.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed this in a statement he issued on Sunday.

According to the statement, Babatunde, a 50-year-old, is the Baale of Akarabata community in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He was arrested on July 5, 2024 with fresh cannabis plants that weighed 5kg.

NDLEA operatives in Benue State on July 4, 2024 intercepted a consignment of 350 grams of cocaine at a checkpoint along Enugu Road, Otukpo.

The illicit drug was concealed in an MP3 speaker sent as a waybill parcel.

A swift follow up operation at Flight Motor Park in Otukpo led to the arrest of the owner, 25-year-old Odeh Anthony.

Also, NDLEA officers on a stop and search operation along Ngurore-Yola Road in Adamawa State on July 3 arrested a Chadian, Yves Ahmat Gali, in a commercial bus going to Yola from Kano.

The suspect was found with a loudspeaker used to conceal 20 compressed blocks and nine plastic containers of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 5.200kg.

In Kano, operatives on July 3 arrested a National Youth Service Corps member, Yusuf Abdulrahman, 25, at the Corpers Lodge, Sumaila area of the city, with 1.250kg of Loud.

Two suspects: Monday Ali, 49, and Jimoh Alewi, 37, were arrested when NDLEA operatives raided Ikota forest in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, where a total of 42,500kg cannabis was destroyed on 17 hectares of farmland, while 73.5kg of same substance was recovered for the prosecution of the suspects during a five-day operation that ended on July 1.

In Abuja, NDLEA operatives in the Federal Capital Territory on July 6 arrested the duo of Sanusi Mamman, 28, and Usaini Ibrahim, 20, in a vehicle along Abaji-Gwagwalada Road with 1,132 bottles of codeine syrup; 13, 540 pills of tramadol; 50,000 pills of diazepam; and 59 pills of rophynol.

The suspects claimed they were bringing the opioids from Onitsha, Anambra State.

