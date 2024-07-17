FBI indicts two Nigerians over $1.5m fraud

The Federal Bureau of Investigations of the United States of America has filed a 16-count criminal indictment against two Nigerians: Kingsley Inegbedion and Efemena Igbe, over Internet fraud and money-laundering allegations of $1.5 million.

The indictment was filed by the FBI on May 14 in the District Court, Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division.

In it, Inegbedion and Igbe were accused of having perpetrated romance scams and business email compromise by posing as legit businesses to defraud innocent American citizens between April 2020 and May 2023.

Inegbedion, a network engineer who ran training programmes for aspiring tech workers in Atlanta, was known previously to law enforcement, documents said.

Some of the banks used for the fraud included HSBC, Citi Bank, Synovus Bank, Navy Federal Credit Union Truist Bank, Associated Credit Union and Georgia’s Own Credit Union.

“The sham corporate entities did not have physical premises, earn legitimate income, or pay wages to employees,” the FBI said in the indictment.

They asked victims to wire money to these accounts, which appeared legit, and quickly distributed the fraudulent funds into other accounts within and outside the US in an attempt to conceal the fraud.

In February 2021, $50,120 was withdrawn from Camtech’s Navy Federal account number ending with 4893.

Another $60,000 was withdrawn in June 2021 from the same bank, but a different account number ended with 4854, registered under Kingtech Global Auto.

The FBI also found a purchase of $160,000 cashier’s cheque #4817 from Kingtech’s Trust account, ending with 0619 in September 2022, among other fraudulent transactions.

