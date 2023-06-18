Fayemi mourns death of APC bigwig

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi has expressed profound sadness at the news of the death of Chief George Akosile, a leading member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from Ekiti State.

Dr. Fayemi described the demise of the elder statesman and leading progressive politician as a significant loss to Ekiti State and the entire country.

In a condolence message issued by Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, the head of the Fayemi Media Office, the former governor stated:

‘’The news of the death of Chief George Akosile was unexpected and it hit me like a bolt. I could not immediately process it when I heard that the elder statesman had passed on.

‘’Chief Akosile was not just any politician to me, he was a leading light of the progressive movement in the old Ondo State, now comprising Ondo and Ekiti states. A close ally and wise adviser, Baba was someone who showed unwavering commitment and selflessness to our cause.

‘’He was the one who admitted me into the membership of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 2005 and was a father figure in the course of my membership and leadership of the party in its different incarnations. He was such a passionate man and will be sorely missed.

‘’I am personally pained by Baba Akosile’s death. Words fail me to describe his greatness. As an elder statesman, Baba’s experience was invaluable, and his legacy will endure.

‘’On behalf of my wife, Bisi, and my family, I commiserate with the family of the Asiwaju of Igbara Odo Ekiti. May the gentle soul of Baba George Olanrewaju Akosile rest well in the bosom of his creator and may the Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.’’

Dr. Fayemi who served as a two-term governor of Ekiti State appointed late Chief Akosile as his Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs during his first term in office between 2010 and 2014. Chief Akosile was also at one time the Chairman of Alliance for Democracy, AD, the party which later evolved to become Action Congress(AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and ultimately the All Progressives Congress (APC), through which Fayemi emerged again as governor.