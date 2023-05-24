Fashola: Tinubu’s Government will inaugurate Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, gives timeline

The incoming administration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will inaugurate the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN).

Fashola made this known during an extraordinary Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the new completion date of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has been set for June 30.

He said the initial plan to complete and inaugurate the road before the exit of President Buhari on May 29 could not be achieved because the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria, made a discovery.

He said: “There is a critical section in the 4km last mile to Lagos.

“It is technical but what has delayed it is that we found black cutting soil under the pavement.

“We have decided that we will remove it and replace it so that we do a proper job instead of being in a hurry to commission it.

“That will be deferred to the next administration and the expected completion date is the 30th day of June.”