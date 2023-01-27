Fashion: Ecobank Ellevate, Ananse Africa, Mastercard Foundation partner

Ecobank Ellevate has partnered Ananse Africa and MasterCard Foundation to train fashion entrepreneurs and creatives in Nigeria.

Ecobank Ellevate is a proprietary service offering designed for businesses owned by women, managed by women and those with a high percentage of female board members or employees, as well as companies manufacturing products for women.

Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, in her welcome address at the hybrid event, which took place at the Ecobank Pan Africa Centre in Lagos on Thursday, said the bank’s support is in line with its policy to empower and expose local small and medium enterprises to the global market.

Demola-Adeniyi said: “This is an innovative impact-driven programme, designed to equip women fashion entrepreneurs with valuable business skills to be better empowered, and to equip them with more skills in their chosen field in fashion.

“For us as a bank, we are delighted to partner with Ananse and Mastercard Foundation to organize this training program. It aligns with our focus of enabling SMEs to grow their businesses to compete in the global market. Remember, we are also using Adire as key driver in the fashion industry.

“Last year we took adire technology to the global arena; we partnered Ogun State First Lady through Ajose Foundation Adire Market Week which attracted over 1000 local and foreign exhibitors.

“We organized a successful Lagos Adire Experience and also sponsored Africa Fashion Week London 2022 with an Adire pavilion.”

Demola-Adeniyi introduced to the participants the bank’s various products, services, and digital offerings such as “Ecobank Mobile app, Ecobank Online, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ellevate, a relationship package to cater for female-owned and female-run businesses and over 60,000 Ecobank Xpress Point agency banking locations spread across the country, among others.”

Earlier, the Founder/CEO, Ananse Africa, Sam Mensah, said the training which centres on ecommerce and digital marketing is targeted at women and youths in fashion and creative MSME’s who want to start trading online or improve their current online presence, adding that, participants will receive continued practical support to setup or improve their online stores for 3 months after session.

Mensah said: “We intend to take the training to four other African countries including Senegal, Kenya , Ghana, and Ivory Coast in the next few months.

“There are lots of economic opportunity for youth and women across Africa in fashion business.

“Our technology solution solves key problems behind the market challenges that prevent African fashion designers and creatives from being commercially successful and growing their businesses.”

He listed the benefits to include, digital PoS for improved inventory management, local and international payments, marketing exposure, global logistics for increased sales and hassle-free global ecommerce, among others.

Ananse Africa is an eCommerce platform that is equipping African fashion designers and creatives for local and international trade.