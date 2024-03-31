FA Cup: Gombe United beat Doma United

Gombe United Football Club on Saturday defeated Doma United FC 3-0 to win the 2024 Gombe State Men’s FA Cup competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gombe United defeated their state rival, Doma United, after a penalty shootout.

This followed a goalless draw after 90 minutes of play at the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe.

Speaking with NAN, Alhaji Kwairanga, Chief Coach of Gombe United, said he was fulfilled having worked hard with his team to win the trophy.

Kwairanga said: “I am so happy, excited as the head coach of the team.

“This is the first time since 2019 that Gombe United will win a trophy.”

According to him, the win will encourage his team to put in more efforts towards avoiding relegation in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

“By God’s grace with this performance, we will be out of relegation; that I am sure of,” he said.

On how they won the trophy, Kwairanga said he injected some young players to play with some of his experienced ones and tasked them to win the match, “and they did the job”.

Kwairanga commended his players and the fans of the club for their efforts and support.

The coach said that every Gombe United fan deserved to be happy and “we will continue to make them happy going forward”.

Bala Abubakar, the newly-appointed Technical Adviser of Doma United, left the stadium immediately after the referee’s blast of the whistle and was unavailable for and interview.

When approached, the Chairman of the Gombe State Football Association, Yakubu Sarma, told NAN that the competition was a success in view of the peaceful manner the match ended.

Sarma commended both teams as well as their fans for the peaceful conduct at the stadium.

He said: “It was a good display by two football teams exhibiting their talents, and it ended up in a draw, resulting in penalty shootout and Gombe United emerged winner.

“We have the same background, same culture and these boys are our boys.

“I think this is what we have been working on and thank God it has yielded result because this is what we looked forward to seeing.”

NAN reports that Doma United won the competition in 2022 and 2023, defeating Gombe United on both occasions.