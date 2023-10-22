Ex-Governors Adebayo, Fayose, Fayemi endorse Oyebanji for second term in office

In what appears as an uncommon political development, former Ekiti State Governors, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Ayodele Fayose and Dr. Kayode Fayemi on Sunday unanimously endorsed incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a second term in office based on his unique leadership style and development strides.

The three former Governors who spoke through Fayose said they have reviewed Oyebanji’s one year in office and believe he deserved a second term, having united every political and religious tendencies in the state and mobilize the people for massive development.

The trio spoke just as the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele said he will be glad to be the Chairman of Oyebanji’s second term Re-election Campaign Council, stressing that the incumbent Governor has earned the confidence and trust of the people for a second term.

They all gave their backing to Governor Oyebanji on Sunday at a special thanksgiving service organized to mark the first anniversary of his administration which was held at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel Okesa, Ado Ekiti and attended by eminent personalities from all walks of life.

Also extolling the virtues of the Governor, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who represented the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio at the service, offered to serve as the Chairman of Oyebanji’s Re-election Campaign.

Earlier, the Bishop of the Diocese of Ekiti, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev. Olusola Ajayi, had hailed Oyebanji for making positive impact in the lives of the people of the state in the last one year saying, “Ekiti should continue to celebrate the greatness of God and His power manifesting in the works of the Governor.”

But the action of the three former governors in endorsing the incumbent governor stole the show at the church service and drew a deafening ovation from the congregation who were watching the unfolding spectacle.

First to be invited to make a speech among the former governors was Dr. Fayemi who said: “We are Ekiti and we observe seniority, even among governors, we observe ranking. We all feel the same way on the current occupant of the seat. It is the most senior among us (Adebayo) that should address the people first.”

Adebayo said: “I am the most senior of the (former) governors, I will call my younger brother, Ayo Fayose, to address this gathering.”

Fayose said: “You know me very well that I am not the one who will tell you what you like. I will always tell you as it is. We are all together for Abiodun Oyebanji, I am not a member of your party (APC) and I will not be. I am with you (Oyebanji) 100 per cent.

“Where is Bisi K (Chief Bisi Kolawole, PDP governorship candidate)? We are going to support you (Oyebanji), you have come to visit me in my house several times. You are doing it differently and you will get a different result. This church will pray for you and you will do it (governorship) a second time.”

Fayose said the old practice in Ekiti State was more of a sitting Governor witch-hunting the predecessor. “When I was here, I was after Fayemi, when Fayemi was here, he too was witch-hunting me. But you are doing it differently. You have united all of us and your performance is superlative.

“On your matter, all of us are unanimous in our support for you. You are doing well, your leadership style is different and I am not surprised your performance has been excellent. Ekiti will do well to have you for eight years. And all of us will support and mobilize for you to achieve that.

“I am not in your party, and some people will say it is too early. It is not too early. You have done well and you deserve two terms so that Ekiti will benefit from your purposeful leadership,” Fayose said.

After Fayose’s speech, Adebayo said: “This is the position of we, the former governors. Thank you very much.”

Senate Leader Bamidele who had earlier given his remarks before the former governors said political leaders and people of Ekiti are proud of the performance of Oyebanji and what God is doing in the state through the Governor, adding that “Ekiti is set for the next level under Oyebanji “

Bamidele said: “Governor Oyebanji is entrenching the culture of respect and the culture of performance. He is lucky to have Governors Adebayo, Fayose and Fayemi as mentors and advisers. What he is doing differently is that he is giving the state a new political order, uniting various groups where youths, women, civil societies consider themselves as stakeholders.

“You are an example of being in power and humble. I am here because of your humility and because you are real. If you are not real, I will keep a distance. When you become a second term Governor, you will be the most ranking progressive Governor and the most ranking Governor in Nigeria.

“I am looking forward to being the chairman of your re-election campaign, if Jesus Christ tarries in his coming and God sparing our lives.”

In his sermon at the anniversary service, the Bishop of the Diocese of Ekiti, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd. Olusola Ajayi, hailed Governor Oyebanji for making positive impact in the lives of the people of the state within the last one year.

The Rt. Revd. Ajayi said it was astonishing that Governor Oyebanji executed and delivered 295 projects for the use and benefit of the people of the state under one year through the instrumentality of the six-pillar agenda of his administration.

Delivering a sermon entitled “Rejoicing in the Lord” which was taken from Psalm 150:1-6, the Rt. Rev. Ajayi said the people of the state needed to praise God and rejoice because the Governor has set Ekiti on the path of greater development and delivering compassionate and purposeful leadership.

He described Oyebanji as “a Christian politician, a Christian who is in politics for the good of his people,” adding that “this is a man who promised to turn around the fortunes of the state with his five pillars agenda and today, Ekiti people are happy with him because he is keeping his promises.”

The bishop also singled out the wife of the Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji for commendation in the areas of poverty alleviation of the less privileged and empowering the widows and orphans with working tools and instruments of business and giving scholarship to orphaned students.

The cleric urged the people of Ekiti State irrespective of their religious affiliations to remain one and not be divided by religious and political differences for the state to continue to witness sustainable development.

In his remarks, Governor Oyebanji said he has handed over the state back to God, ascribing the glory of the achievements of the last one year to God whom he said has made them possible for the benefit of the people.

He explained: “Today is about God in our life as a people of Ekiti State. What struck me in the sermon by the bishop is what God has done in our state and we return all the glory to God.

“It is not because I am the best person in the state or because I know how to do it; it’s not because I am the most brilliant, all is by the grace of God. For the little we have achieved, I give God the glory.”

The Governor who said he counted himself lucky to be standing on the shoulders of the former Governors whom he described as “giants,” stressed that he has no excuse to fail the people of the state urging his predecessors to always be there for him in guiding him and counselling him at the needed time.

He also allayed the fear of the traditional rulers and the people of the state on the condition of federal roads in the state, disclosing that he would meet with National Assembly members from the state next week to ensure that the 2024 Federal Budget captures all the concerned roads.

Describing himself as the “servant of the people,” Governor Oyebanji described former governors, National Assembly members from the state, House of Assembly members and party leaders as the windows through which the people of the state can channel their complaints on any perceived wrong noticed in governance.

The service featured Bible lessons read by Governor Oyebanji and Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Revd. Felix Ajakaye, hymns, intercession for Ekiti and Nigeria led by Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Clement Abifade; and special song rendition by the First Lady, Dr. Oyebanji and her team.

Other dignitaries at the thanksgiving service included the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru; Ekiti Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye; Ekiti Assembly Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye; former Ekiti First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; former Ekiti Deputy Governor, Prof. Modupe Adelabu; Senator representing Ekiti South, Yemi Adaramodu, traditional rulers led by the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, among other guests.