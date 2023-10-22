Foundation urges affluent Nigerians support less privileged

A non-governmental organisation ‘The Oyakhilome Bello Foundation’, has urged wealthy Nigerians to reach out to the less privileged and vulnerables in the society to alleviate their sufferings.

Its founder, Oyakhilome Bello, made the appeal Sunday at an outreach programme.

The theme of the exercise was: “Empowerment For Humanity’, held at the Abuja Unity Fountain.

Bello said the programme was organised to reach out to the less privileged and vulnerables in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by donating food items, providing free medical checks and drugs to them.

Bello added that the gesture, which would be extended to other parts of the country, was part of his effort to give back to the society, especially as someone who had hitherto faced poverty.

He said further: “This is a God-funded project and you know once GOD is funding you, the heaven is your reach, nobody can stop you.This is not going to stop in the FCT.

“We will take it to other parts of the country, but along the line, we will seek partnership with people who will want to join and support us in this dream.

“It is all about impacting lives positively, It is a dream come through for me to be able to give back to society. I represent what you all stand for and feel.

“I had gone through a whole lot in my life, I had gone through poverty and coming back to give to the society is a passion that I hold dearly,” Bello said.

He decried youths restiveness and substance abuse by the youths in some parts of the country, vowing that the foundation would work to redress the ugly trend.

Bello, who is also the National Youths Leader of APC, United States chapter, said the foundation would intensify innovative digital campaigns, social media engagements and community outreaches.

He said the foundation’s objective was to empower 100,000 youths across Nigeria with access to comprehensive healthcare, quality education resources, and financial literacy tools.

Bello added that the foundation would use innovative technological solutions to foster self-reliance and sustainable community growth while improving health and wellness.

Bello said: “Our plan is to improve access to comprehensive healthcare services for marginalised communities

with a focus on preventive care, health promotion, and disease management.

“Government alone can’t meet the needs of the citizens, I know there are lots of Nigerians out there with the resources to positively impact society.

“Imagine if 10 to 20 well-to-do Nigerians are doing what I am doing, we will definitely impact more lives”.

He added that the foundation would utilise technology to promote the importance of education among youths and the less privileged by showcasing success stories and providing digital platforms for sharing educational resources.

Bello further added that the foundation was currently focusing on wealth creation and empowerment to harness the power of technology and innovation with a view to providing financial literacy.

“This, we are doing by providing online training and mentorship for entrepreneurship and wealth creation.

“We are also collaborating with healthcare professionals, organisations and government bodies to advocate for healthcare policies that prioritise the needs of the target audience.

“Health is wealth and education is fundamental to the development of anyone in life.

“A key thing for us to tackle is the aspect of education, wealth comes with knowledge and as long as you are very educated you will know how to make wealth,” Bello said.

Mr Olaniyi Ilori, the foundation’s National Coordinator said it was poised to support and complement the government’s efforts at reaching out to the venerables in the society.

He, however, urged Nigerians to continue to believe in themselves and give support to the government, stressing,” we must work and pray for a better country.”

Dr Halima Ahmed, a member of the foundation, said Bello deserved commendation for reaching out to the poor and for touching lives.

Alhaji Babangida Mustapha, one of the beneficiaries, while also commending Bello, called on other spirited individuals to emulate his noble invaluable gesture.

Another beneficiary, Rebecca Yohanna, who was full of gratitude, prayed that God would continue to open doors for the foundation.

John Achalonu, who spoke after receiving free medical checks, also called on other well meaning Nigerians to emulate the foundation’s gesture.

“You can see the drugs they gave me. I thank them so much, and I want other well to do Nigerians to emulate them to help the poor and those that cannot help themselves in the society,” he said.