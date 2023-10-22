Nigerian who died aboard EgyptAir laid to rest in Lagos

It was a sober moment as family, friends, colleagues and sympathisers gathered in Lagos on Saturday to bid farewell to the late Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye, a Nigerian who died aboard EgyptAir on September 4, 2023 in Cairo.

This development was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

The statement, signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NiDCOM’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, who represented the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at all the three-day burial programmes, expressed the condolences of the Commission to the family, saying: “Words alone cannot erase the pain her death has brought to the family.”

At a short service at the graveside in Matori cemetery, Lagos, the presiding Pastor of Winners Chapel, Pastor Seyi Elliott, said though her life was cut short, everyone should take solace in the fact that Meshioye lived an impactful and Godly life while on the earth.

Her eldest sister, Oluwakemi Shilgba, who coordinated the burial programmes, said Meshioye was a daughter full of faith and wisdom and always ready to sacrifice for others even at her own expense.

Friends, colleagues and other family members also paid glowing tributes to the person of Meshioye, describing her as a rare gem who has a kindest soul and a heart of gold.

The three-day programme started with the reception of the body from Cairo at the Murtala

Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Thereafter, a Service of Songs at the Winners Chapel, Ogba, Lagos was organised in her honour, where family and friends paid their last respect to the deceased.

The body was finally interred at Matori Cemetery, Ladipo, near Oshodi Bus Terminus, Lago,s after a short exhortation at the graveside.

It would be recalled that the family decided to repatriate the body of late Meshioye back home for burial following the refusal of the EgyptAir management to accept full responsibility for her death.

The family, as represented by Lola Olaniyi-Alabi, has written series of petitions to EgyptAir and its management, but has refused to even console them up till this moment let alone accept the responsibility of bringing the corpse and luggages back until the family paid for the repatriation of the body.

Similarly, the Egypt Air management has also refused to respond to a letter written to it by NiDCOM to seek for clarification on the matter and do the needful for the family.

Dabiri-Erewa has once again offered her condolences to the family over the unfortunate incident and prayed to God to comfort them, especially her aged father and siblings, and grant the deceased eternal and peaceful rest.

Meshioye, 41, tragically lost her life on September 4, 2023 aboard EgyptAir in Cairo on her way from Lagos to London, United Kingdom for further studies.

She was survived by her aged father, Elder Israel Meshioye, and her siblings, both in Nigeria and abroad.