NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound cocaine, meth at Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said its operatives attached to courier companies in Lagos State have intercepted consignments of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement Sunday in Abuja. said the consignments were been transported to Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Babafemi explained that the NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations(DOGI) attached to courier companies intercepted the consignment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He said that the operatives intercepted 1kg methamphetamine concealed in containers of body cream going to New Zealand on Sunday, Oct. 15.

He added that the officers also intercepted another consignment of 2.5kgs Cocaine and phenacetin hidden in walls of a carton heading to Saudi Arabia.

“Two more seizures: 112grams of Dimethyl Sulfone and 583grams of Cocaine and phenacetin were made at another courier company in Lagos on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

“While the Dimethyl Sulfone was concealed in the hollow of a motor driving shaft going to New Zealand, the consignment of Cocaine and phenacetin was packed into a bottle of body cream heading to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Commands across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory equally continued their War Against Drug Abuse(WADA) with sensitisation lectures in schools, communities, work places and others.

Babafemi said this include WADA sensitisation lecture for students of Ogborhill Secondary School, Aba, Abia and Nana Aisha Memorial Islamiyya Secondary School, Buba-Shongo, Gombe State.

“WADA sensitisation lecture at Awe High School, Awe, same at Smiles and Surprises Academy, Onna, Akwa Ibom; WADA sensitisation lecture for students of Sango High School, Ijoko, Ogun state.

“While Zone C Command of NDLEA along with Kwara state command also had WADA sensitisation town hall meeting with principals of secondary schools from five local government areas of the state,” he said.