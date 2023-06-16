Eve’s Desire: Ways to boost sexual libido, by Tiwa Says

Sexual issues have been instrumental in the collapse of many relationships, especially long-term partnerships like marriage. Apart from the fact that a lot has to do with a lack of communication between the partners, sometimes talking about it is not enough. Conscious steps have to be taken toward solving the problem and maintaining a balance. Truth be told, a lot of the sexual problems plaguing relationships are not addressed on time until it is too late and damage has been done.

When two people with different levels of libido get involved in a sexual relationship, there is bound to be a clash of interest.

So what exactly is libido?

Libido is simply another name for sexual desire/drive. It describes how much a person wants sexual contact. This frequency varies from person to person.

It is normal thing for one’s libido to fluctuate from time to time. And it’s okay if your libido is different from that of your partner. Libido varies from person to person. But when your sex drive begins to affect your relationship, then it’s time to adjust or seek help.

Although a lot of people with low libido either do not consider the condition serious or are embarrassed to mention it, yet it has been revealed that a steady decline in sexual mood hurts the quality of relationships, health and life in general.

Let’s take a look at some of the causes of low libido:

a. Hormones: They are chemical messengers in the body that play many key roles and can affect sleep quality, metabolism, mood and sex life. Certain hormone imbalances in men and women can result in low libido.

b. Stress: Chronic stress can elevate the body’s stress hormone, cortisol, which can increase inflammation throughout the body and, in turn, decrease libido. High cortisol levels can also contribute to a decreased quality of sleep, which can also negatively affect libido.

c. Testosterone deficiency: Testosterone is a hormone that plays an important role in the sex drive of both men and women. Testosterone also affects many other crucial body processes, such as muscle strength, bone density and fat storage. Having a testosterone level that is too low, also known as a testosterone deficiency, can cause low sexual desire.

d. Erectile dysfunction: This is a kind of male sexual dysfunction. It can ultimately lead to an eventual loss of libido. Common factors associated with erectile dysfunction include aging, obesity, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, thyroid conditions, cigarette smoking and diabetes.

Managing or treating underlying medical conditions can go a long way in alleviating the symptoms of reduced libido.

If you have recently been experiencing a low sex drive Here are a few ideas on how to enhance your libido:

– Make peace with yourself. Nothing reduces the desire to have sex more than a bad opinion of yourself. If you feel depressed, pamper yourself and give yourself time to do the things that make you proud of yourself.

– Massage can work wonders when it comes to increasing sexual desire, especially if you are stressed, upset or worried. Prepare the room: dim the lights and put on some soothing music. Start with a shoulder massage.

– Watch your diet. A healthy diet does wonders to improve your libido. Sugary, fatty and fried foods negatively affect your metabolic health and this hampers hormone production and regulation within your body. Lean proteins, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, whole grains, and nuts are all recommended as part of a healthy diet. Vitamins and antioxidants will create good blood flow to your sexual organs and prevent disease. Foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon and sardines are also beneficial.

– Lose weight. If you are fatter than usual, you will feel uncomfortable and you will no longer want to have physical contact. In addition, if you have excess fat, the blood circulates harder.

– Do exercises. Exercise is beneficial for your physical and mental health. Moderate physical exertion improves blood flow to the sexual organs and increases your libido. Exercise also gives you a positive outlook on life. Everything that improves your mood also affects your libido.

– Use aphrodisiacs. These are not magical substances, but they can make you feel good. They are either foods that resemble sexual organs such as bananas or foods that contain substances that are beneficial to the body. For example, zinc, an essential substance for fertility, is found in large quantities in the dates.

– Drink in moderation. Drinking can relax you and put you in a favourable mood for sex. But watch the quantity you take. Excess alcohol can be detrimental to your sex drive. It affects your blood flow, disrupts the amount of testosterone that’s produced, and reduces the sensation felt in your genitals.

– Keep stress at bay. Stress plays a big part in reducing your sex drive and contributes to low libido in men. And when you’re already feeling anxious, the extra anxiety caused by having a low sex drive only makes it worse. Identify the main causes of your stress and try to manage them. Take time out to do activities you enjoy and you may want to consider supplements to aid in the process. If all else fails, seek medical help.

– Sleep. Good quality sleep increases your energy levels, improves your mood and increases your sexual desire. Limit your intake of caffeine. Go to bed at the same time every night and try to get at least eight hours of sleep. Also, reduce the amount of time you spend on devices before you go to bed.

– Hormone boost. Increase your zinc intake to give your libido a boost or take natural supplements. You can discuss your options with your doctor.

– Strengthen your relationship. A lot of people experience a downward trend in sexual desire and frequency at some points in a relationship. This usually occurs but is not limited to long-term relationships. Taking conscious steps to strengthen your relationship will not only have an impact on your sex drive, but it will also keep you strong as a couple.

Introduce different ideas to spice things up in the bedroom, try new activities together, and be open with each other. You can also try some bonding activities like date nights, couple massages, or other things that can increase mutual sexual chemistry between partners.

– Foreplay. Focusing on new ideas for pleasure can increase a person’s desire for sex. Spending more time on non-penetrative sexual acts like kissing, touching, performing oral sex, and using sex toys can improve sexual experiences. This is especially true for women.

– Sex therapy. Therapy is an effective method for increasing low libido. Individual counseling can help address negative views about sex, self-esteem, and secondary causes of low libido so, such as depression and anxiety. Relationship counseling can help some people work through factors affecting their sexual desires.

Finally, whether your libido is low or high, it doesn’t matter. It’s all up to you. As long as you’re happy and satisfied with your sex life. That’s all that matters.

