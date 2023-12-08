Eve’s Desire: Sexual secrets of side pieces, how they it use to advantage, by Tiwa Says

The average relationship these days consists of more than two people. This is because one or both parties usually is with a side piece.

Before, it used to be only men that had side chicks, but these days even the women have side guys.

So what is it about side pieces that make them so appealing or more importantly why are relationships falling below expectations to necessitate the extra efforts of a side piece?

To start with, it is important to know that in a relationship, each individual has unique preferences, needs and expectations. We all have things we wished our partners did differently or better. Unfortunately, some of these partners are just not interested in doing better.

This is why a lot of relationships, especially marriages, are in trouble these days because the women are losing their partners/husbands to other women and same for the men. The irony of it all is that these side pieces don’t come cheap.

Let’s examine some of the sexual secrets of these side pieces:

1) They understand the power of sex: Side pieces understand that sex is power. It not only de-stresses, it is a fun experience. A side piece knows how to sexually excite the partner so that they keep coming back for more. A man/woman who is not getting enough sex at home will fall prey to their hands.

2) They kiss well: Everyone loves a good kisser. A recent study revealed that most married men reported that their wives hate kissing. Side chicks on the other hand are experts in this area. Some women don’t like to kiss their partners because of bad breath, which is not the case with a side piece. Apart from being experts at kissing, a side piece makes oral hygiene a priority.

3) They wear lingerie: Most married women get so comfortable after marriage that they stop being sexy for their partners. A side chick on the other hand will go the extra mile in being creative with the use of sexy panties, bras, lingerie and night wear.

4) hey see sex as serious business: Some married women see sex as a chore. They go as far as rationing it and setting a timetable for it. But side chicks make themselves available for sex at any and every time. They are also active participants, making the experience fun and unforgettable.

5) They are very romantic: Romance is a strange thing to some men and women, especially having been together for a while. They don’t feel the need to be romantic to their partners anymore. The side chicks on the other hand know how to play the romance card. Everyone loves romance and side pieces know this.

6) They flirt with their men: This is a major one. Flirting is a way to keep your relationship alive, but most married couple have put flirting at the back burner. Side chicks are expert at this.

7) They are good listeners: Sometimes all a man needs after the stress of the day is a listening ear, but the partner instead is bombarding him with bills and other family obligations. Same goes for a woman. Sometimes she just wants to be heard. This is a way to show care, but the man is usually not patient enough to hear her out.

8) They are well groomed: Side Chicks and guys make it a point of duty to look good. This gives them an extra appeal.

So why do people have side pieces? below are a few reasons:

Emotional fulfilment that is not being met in the primary relationship: People often seek things that they feel is missing such as emotional or physical intimacy. However, instead of addressing these issues with their primary partner, they turn to someone else to fulfill their needs Crave for excitement or desire for something new: Sometimes, relationships can get boring, especially if partners have been together for a while. There’s always the need to experience something new. And if couples can’t do it together, they seek the fun outside of the relationship. Fear of commitment: For some individuals, the idea of being in a committed relationship can be overwhelming or anxiety-provoking. Having a side piece allows them to maintain a level of emotional distance and avoid the potential vulnerability that comes with fully committing to one person. Lack of control: Self control is a big issue for some people. Not being able to keep to one partner may be the reason why some people have side pieces. Respect: Men crave respect from their woman. So they gravitate towards women who give them that. Side chicks know this, so they give the men just what they want. Sexual fulfilment and satisfaction: Most married couples, especially those that have been together for a long time, no longer derive sexual satisfaction with their partners, so they seek this excitement outside of the relationship.

However, having a side piece is not without its consequences for both partners in a relationship. It can lead to feelings of guilt, shame and betrayal, and can ultimately damage the trust and intimacy in the primary relationship.

People often ask if having a side piece is seen as cheating. This can be a tricky question to answer as everyone’s boundaries and definitions of cheating may be different. However, if you are entering into a relationship with someone outside of your primary partnership without your primary partner’s knowledge or consent, it is likely crossing the line into cheating. Honesty and communication with your primary partner are key to addressing issues that may be causing you to seek outside relationships.

It is crucial to note that emotional infidelity can also be considered cheating. If you are confiding in and seeking emotional support from someone outside of your primary partnership, it can be just as damaging to your relationship as physical infidelity. It’s important to have open and honest communication with your partner about your needs and feelings, and to work together to address any issues that may be causing you to seek emotional support outside of your relationship.

One of the most complicated aspects of having a side piece is that it often happens while the primary relationship is still ongoing. So why do people choose to keep both relationships going? There may be a fear of being alone, a sense of guilt or obligation to the primary partner, or a belief that having a side piece doesn’t have to necessarily impact the primary relationship. However, it’s important to recognise that having a secret relationship outside of your primary partnership can only lead to more complicated and difficult emotions in the long run.

How to end an affair with a side piece and heal your relationship

If you have been engaging in a relationship with a side piece and want to end it in order to focus on your primary partnership, there are some steps you can take. These could include being honest and transparent with your primary partner about the situation, seeking therapy to address any underlying issues that may have contributed to the affair, and committing to rebuilding trust and communication in your primary relationship. However, it’s important to recognise that healing takes time, and may not always be possible.

It’s also important to consider the feelings of the side piece and to end the relationship with them in a respectful and compassionate manner. This could involve having an honest conversation with them about your decision to end the affair and expressing gratitude for the time you spent together.

It’s important to avoid blaming or shaming them, as this can cause unnecessary hurt and damage to all parties involved. By ending the affair with kindness and empathy, you can minimise the potential for further harm and begin the process of healing and rebuilding trust in your primary relationship

Ultimately, the best way to avoid the complications and emotional fallout that can come with having a side piece is to take proactive steps to maintain a healthy and fulfilling relationship with your primary partner. This could include being open and honest with each other about your needs and desires, making time for intimacy and connection, and seeking outside support through therapy or couples counselling if needed. Remember, prevention is always the best cure.

