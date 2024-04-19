Eve’s Desire: Sex: Dos and Don’ts

Sex is a fun and quite satisfying exercise. Still it is not without its complications.

A lot of the time people get carried away in the euphoria of the pleasure sex offers that they forget to practice safety.

To reduce the risks of Sexually Transmitted Diseases and other health issues, there are habits that should be adhered to. These are not only precautionary measures to be taken before sex, but also tips for after sex care.

Even when you’re sure of your sexual health, you may not be so sure of your partner’s. It is always advisable to practice safe sex and this goes beyond wearing a condom for protection against Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

To ensure safety and good sexual health you should keep the following habits in mind:

– Stay away from spicy foods just before sex. It is a known fact that some foods can affect vaginal odour and taste. Spicy foods can cause acid reflux symptoms such as heartburn and a burning sensation in the throat, making it difficult to relax. It can also cause gas and bloating. It is also important to know that the spicy residue in your mouth and left on your hands can set genitals on fire. And that’s not sexy.

– Avoid some medications before sex. Medications like Antihistamines dry out mucous membranes to relieve nasal congestion. And in that process, it can also dry out other parts of your body, especially the vagina. So, no matter how turned on your partner might be, the vagina will remain dry.

– Minimise alcohol. Sometimes light drinking can help put some people in the mood, but overdoing it can defeat the purpose as it may hinder you from achieving an orgasm.

– Don’t eat a heavy meal just before sex. Carbs, fatty and sugary foods can all trigger a strong slow-down signal to your brain as soon as they hit your gut. The signal tells your brain to slow down so the body can focus on the task at hand – digesting all the food you just chowed down. As you eat more and more, your body releases more insulin in the digestion process, which only leads to increased serotonin and melatonin in the brain, making you drowsy.

– Don’t shave. Do not shave right before a sex session. Shaving makes the skin around your genitals more fragile, sensitive and prone to irritation from sex friction. Reduce your risk by shaving the day before you’re going to be intimate.

– Pee (before and after). Especially for older people with bladder issues, emptying your bowel before sex can help avoid any discomfort or embarrassing incidents. And of course, you should pee afterwards, this can help prevent Urinary Track Infections. Sex can push bacteria into your urethra, which is why it’s advisable to pee afterward. It’s particularly important for post-menopausal women. After menopause, lower estrogen means a rise in the vagina’s pH and an upswing in bacteria.

– Clean up. Sex is messy, but body fluids are nothing to be ashamed of. A towel or (unscented) tissues on your bedside table can come in handy to clean up after intercourse. Then make sure to clean your genitals with a wet cloth or water rinse. Cleansing your privates well with plain water (or mild soap if necessary) after sex is sufficient to maintain good hygiene. Avoid a warm bath as that could provide a suitable environment for bacteria to grow.

– Don’t wear tight clothing. Because there is usually an excess of bodily fluids and friction spreads bacteria, it is a good idea to allow for free drainage and air. Tight-fitting nightwear or lingerie should be avoided.

– Wash your hands. This goes without saying to men and women alike. Washing your hands after sexual intercourse helps you get rid of bacteria you might have picked up from touching your partner’s genitals.

– Watch how you lie after we sex. Elevating your pelvis following sex may boost your chances of conceiving. This pose could help sperm travel into your cervix. So except you’re trying to conceive, you may want to watch out for how you lie after sex.

– Use mouthwash. Use mouthwash to cleanse your mouth after an episode of oral sex. It is advisable not to brush or floss immediately because they can leave tears in your mouth and make it easier for microorganisms to enter your body.

– Drink Water. Sex can be draining and drinking water can help re-energise you. Don’t drink too much water though, if you want to continue with the sex session.

– Do not douche. Although douching after sex is erroneously seen as a safe and healthy way to prevent pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections, experts advice against it because it alters your normal vaginal flora and increases your risk of UTIs, yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis.

– Clean your sex toys. If you use a sex toy, always keep it clean. Dirty sex toys are a fertile ground for bacteria and other pathogens to accumulate and later spread. To reduce the risk of infections, it is always best to clean your sex toys according to the instructions on the packaging. Some toys are safe to boil or put in a dishwasher. For others, you can use antibacterial soap. Don’t wait for hours, days, or weeks. Clean them immediately after each use.

Proper hygiene after sex protects you from urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted infections, skin irritations and other embarrassing issues. Don’t hesitate to see a healthcare provider if you notice any abnormality in the genital area. Avoid harsh products and wash your genitals mainly with warm water.

