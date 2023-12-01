Eve’s Desire: How to navigate difficult conversations in a relationship, by Tiwa Says

I got an anonymous letter the other day from a female seeking advice about an issue in her marriage. She said that her husband has two wives and she is the first. Before the husband married the second wife, things were going smoothly for them, but after the second wife came into the picture, the situation changed after a while.

The second wife came to the marriage with two children from a previous marriage, while the first wife has three children by the husband. They have been cohabiting with the man taking care of all the children before things got bad. Now, the man can no longer afford to pay for the school fees of the five children.

The first wife has a pretty successful business. She wants to know if she should pay her own children’s school fees since the husband can no longer afford to pay or should she pay for all the children because she can afford it?

This is really a tough question to answer so I’m going to leave it to you readers. Let me know what you think.

Now to the topic of the day.

Conversations are an integral part of human existence. Not only because it’s a means of communication, it is also the foundation of all relationships: business and personal.

Because life is not all rosy, Sometimes there is a need to have conversations that are not pleasant.

Difficult conversations are an integral part of any relationship as they provide opportunities for growth, understanding and finding common ground. However, it can be challenging to initiate and navigate these discussions effectively.

The ability to have difficult conversations in a relationship can indicate positive emotional health and an investment in the relationship. An inability to do so could be a red flag.

Avoiding difficult conversations could also mean one or both partners are not expressing themselves honestly. When you don’t express yourself and you suppress your needs, it can lead to resentment.

Sometimes, even with the best intention at heart, difficult conversations can go wrong. So, although you can’t always predict or control your partner’s reaction, you can try and steer the conversation in the right direction and focus on your delivery and emotions.

Before we go on to tips for having a difficult conversation, it’s important to know what qualifies as a difficult conversation in a relationship.

1. Conversations about sex

2. Conversations about money

3. Conversations about each other’s past

4. Conversations about boundaries

5. Conversations about expectations and habits.

Ideally, most of these conversations ought to have been had before the start of a relationship, but in most cases, it doesn’t work that way. A lot of the time, these conversations don’t come up until there’s a problem in the relationship.

Difficult conversations are not easy but they must he had. To do that, here are some strategies to help you along.

1. Create a Safe Space: First and foremost, establish an environment where both parties feel comfortable expressing their thoughts and emotions without fear of judgment or retaliation. Choose an appropriate time and place for the conversation, ensuring minimal distractions.

2. Use “I” Statements: When discussing sensitive topics, it’s crucial to frame your thoughts and feelings using “I” statements rather than blaming or accusing language. This approach helps avoid a defensive reaction and fosters better understanding and empathy.

For example, instead of saying: “You never listen to me,” try saying: “I feel unheard when we have discussions, and it’s causing tension between us.”

3. Be honest: When having difficult conversations, be as honest as possible. This doesn’t equate to being mean. You still want to be loving and diplomatic where needed. How can you do this? By thinking about what you’re trying to say beforehand, using “I” versus “You” statements, and focusing on expressing how their actions make you feel. Honesty helps you address your needs. Plus, it’s important to remember that hurting your partner’s feelings doesn’t mean you don’t love them. There is so much fear around hurting our partner’s feelings or challenges with advocating for ourselves that we aren’t honest about a lot of. Yet, honesty can help you achieve the ultimate emotional and physical safety in your relationship.

4. Active Listening: Practice active listening by giving your undivided attention to your partner’s perspective without interrupting or formulating your response prematurely. This demonstrates respect and validates their feelings.

5. Focus on the Issue, Not the Person: It’s important to address the problem at hand rather than attacking or criticising your partner personally. Separating the individual from the issue allows for a more productive and constructive conversation.

6. Find Common Ground: Look for areas of agreement or shared values to establish common ground. Highlighting mutual goals or aspirations can help both parties work towards a resolution together.

7. Take Turns: Allow each person to express their thoughts and feelings without interruption. This ensures that both perspectives are heard and reduces the chances of misunderstandings.

8. Problem-Solving Approach: Instead of dwelling on past mistakes or assigning blame, adopt a problem-solving mindset. Focus on finding solutions and compromising where necessary to address the underlying issues.

9. Practice Empathy: Try to understand your partner’s emotions, even if you disagree with their perspective. Empathy fosters connection and promotes a deeper understanding of each other’s experiences.

10. Stay Calm and Manage Emotions: Handling difficult conversations can be emotionally charged, so practice self-regulation techniques like deep breathing or taking short breaks if necessary. Remaining calm and composed can prevent the situation from escalating.

11. Seek Professional Help if Needed: If you find yourselves continuously struggling to have difficult conversations or unable to reach a resolution, consider seeking professional support from a couple’s therapist or relationship counsellor. They can provide guidance and facilitate healthier communication patterns.

Note that if the conversation begins to get heated, it’s okay to take a break. This will be when body language changes, voices are raised, or you’re talking at each other as opposed to taking turns and actively listening. Taking a break could also increase the chances of you having a healthy outcome. When taking a break, remember this is to regroup and not to avoid the conversation altogether. It’s okay to say that you need to stop now and resume later, but be sure to actually do so.

Remember, difficult conversations are an opportunity for growth and strengthening relationships when approached with patience, empathy and open-mindedness. Honesty, respect and effective communication are key to fostering understanding and finding solutions together.

