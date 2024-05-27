Erotic Monday Night: Surprise threesome, by Tiwa Says

You know what they say? One is not best served as oneself. I know a lot of people have a guilty feeling about touching themselves and even more embarrassment talking about it. I wonder why though.

I believe one cannot fully enjoy sex without knowing your body and how it ticks. That’s where sexuality starts.

A lot of people are not in touch with their bodies. They don’t even know their pleasure points. This guilt stems from learned beliefs and upbringing and it will take an unlearning to be free from the shame. There is no shame in knowing and touching your body, just as there’s no shame in sexual pleasure.

Back to my gist. I took some time off for myself. I do like my own company. So sometimes I just want to be. By the third day of my aloneness though, I was feeling horny. I needed a man.

For lack of one at the moment, I got out my toy and proceeded to pleasure myself. Then the worst thing happened: The battery of my toy died before I had the chance to orgasm. Argh!

I heard a knock at my door. I was pissed at being interrupted. But I got up anyway, put on my house coat and went to the door. I was surprised to see my naughty friend, Maggie. She had a young man with her. She winked at me as she got into my apartment. It seemed like it was going to be an interesting evening after all.

The evening progressed quickly. We had drinks and played a game of poker. Itching for some action, I was glad the way the evening was going. By the time the game was halfway, we were all naked. Maggie moved close to me and started to touch my breasts. I held her close. She smelled good.

Emmanuel, that’s his name, spread my legs and played with my pussy, easing my vagina lips. He tickled my clitoris, then slipped a finger in my pussy. He was very naughty. As he fingered me, he talked dirty to me: “Do you like that bitch? You’re so juicy.”

He whispered in my ears: “Would you like to be my slut?” I moaned and replied: “I’m your slut, use me.” My juice dripped from his fingers as he continued to probe. Then he removed his finger and slipped in his dick.

As he fucked me, he rubbed my clit with his fingers. I moaned loudly. I was having so much fun I didn’t want it to end. I couldn’t hold back. I came.

He was not done though. Emmanuel grabbed Maggie and penetrated her from the back, while I caught my breath. Fuck me stud, she kept saying. Her boobs swung from side to side as he fucked her. So I caught them and played with her nipples. She moaned like she was crying. Some minutes later, she held on tightly to my hands and she came. Emmanuel came then too.

We all took a shower together, had dinner, and continued the night with some oral play.

Needless to say, I had the fun I craved, though my toy disappointed.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.