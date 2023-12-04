Erotic Monday Night: Sex with my virgin friend, by Tiwa Says

I believe we are all broken, in one way or another. Some were born into brokenness. Others got broken along the way.

It doesn’t matter how, really, what matters is that you get the help needed to heal and be whole again. Healing starts with unlearning, relearning and learning. One cannot expect to do the same thing and expect a different result.

Therapy is also important. Talk to someone who is willing to listen and who knows enough to help you deal with what you are going through.

I am in one of such groups because I have some unresolved issues I’m working on. There are private and group sessions. In the group sessions, we share experiences. And I must add that there’s been tremendous progress.

In groups like this, you don’t only come to get help, you can also be a support to others in the group. We are all in different stages of healing.

I’ve made a few strong connections along the way, but this gist is about my latest acquaintance. His name is Tom, short for Thomas. He joined the group a few months ago, but we never really said much to each other until the party.

The group organises a party once a year where all members come to interact and celebrate their healings. It was a fun evening with everyone laughing and dancing.

Thomas and I got talking and I found out that he’s quite the friendly guy. After we had both had a few glasses of champagne, he got comfortable and started to loosen up. He told me about his past, but the most interesting bit of news to me was that he was still a virgin.

What was even more interesting was that he wanted to lose it that night. He asked if I could help. Because he’s a cute guy, I decided to help.

We found an empty office. I started by kissing him. He responded well considering…. I started to touch him all over while kissing his neck and the back of his head. He moaned softly. My hands moved lower and I felt his dick. It was hard and big…. Oh my.

I got out his dick and massaged softly but firmly, he started to shake slightly. I took off my top and buried his face in my chest. He seemed hesitant at first. Then like a hungry child, he grabbed my breasts and began to suck on them. Sweetly and passionately. For a novice, he was good.

I could feel my juices begin to flow. This guy slipped his finger in my wet pussy, moving in and out. He was good at it because he hit my G spot. I shivered.

We didn’t have the luxury of time, so I took off my shorts. Luckily I had a condom in my purse…. Always come prepared.

I sat him down on a chair and sat astride him. We were both getting impatient at this point so I put his dick in me and started to ride him.

Oh God, oh God, he kept muttering. I increased my pace and he grabbed my butt cheeks, moving to the rhythm of my ride.

He was still able to suck my breasts as I continued to move in and out, up and down. I suspended my body on the arm of the chair and rolled my waist on that dick. He held me tighter and groaned and I knew then that he was about to explode in me, so I let go too.

We came together. It was beautiful. Who says virgins are not sweet? We freshened up and joined the others at the party.

