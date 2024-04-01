Erotic Monday Night: Sex with my swimming instructor, by Tiwa Says

I’ve always known that your overall health affects your sexual life. You have to be agile to attempt some sex styles. And as a man, to maintain an erection.

At our last management retreat, we had a speaker who came to enlighten the staff about the importance of self-care as it pertains to work and family life. She also expounded on how a healthy sex life can make you a productive person at work. Interesting.

The speaker caught my attention when she said that swimming, like other forms of exercises, aided sex because it not only builds stamina, it also increases libido. There and then I decided to go back to the swimming pool to refresh my skills.

I wanted a private pool so I decided to go to Uncle Rob’s house for the weekend. He was out of town, but said I could stay. Most importantly, he made an instructor available for me.

I got to the beach house in the afternoon and headed to the pool. The instructor was waiting. He was tall and dark and quite muscular. Nice.

We got down to business and it was quite easy to follow his lead. I made quick progress. My eyes did not leave his body the whole time. And I took every opportunity to touch him. We made plans to meet after dinner for a swim. I gladly obliged.

I got to the pool later that evening clad in a bikini. To my surprise he was already there. He invited me into the pool. He guided me through and I must say that I learned fast. We swam to the shallow end of the pool and started to gist.

His name is Michael. Funny. We got out of the pool after a while and I asked if he could give me a massage. He smiled and responded: Why not?

I removed my bikini top and laid on my chest. I always have my oil with me. I gave it to him and he poured some on my back. His hands were soft yet firm on my back, kneading and rubbing. I was practically purring. It seemed like he knew exactly where to touch, where to apply pressure and where to glide on. I was in heaven.

Done with the back, he asked me to turn around. I did. He applied the oil on my chest and belly. He started the massage from my neck, then my shoulders, then my chest. When he got to my breasts, I held my breath. He massaged it softly, applying more oil to my nipples. He squeezed and rubbed them lightly.

I had my eyes closed because I was taking in all the pleasure. I didn’t want to be distracted. I felt his tongue on my nipples and I let out a moan. He teased my nipples, gliding his tongue over them. He took my breasts together in his hand and began to suck, moving from one breast to the other, sucking with intention.

He caressed my thighs with his fingers till he got between my legs. Michael rubbed my clitoris slowly and softly for a few seconds then slipped his finger in my pussy, fingering me. I was so wet. My juice was dripping off his finger. He took out his finger, licked it and repeated the process. At this point, I was practically begging him to fuck me, but he just smiled.

He stepped out of his swimming shorts, laid down and told me to lay on him in the 69 position. We both sucked on each other and it was heavenly. His face was covered in my juice. My cream was everywhere. I must have come twice before he told me to turn around and ride him.

As I bounced on that dick, he spanked me and kept moaning: Sweet baby, sweet baby.

He held my waist and thrusted hard and fast. Honestly, I felt his hot juice in me as he came. We both lay spent on the pool mat.

We took a shower together in the shower room and he gave me some back shots while in there. I stayed the whole weekend at the beach house because of this guy. It was worth it.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.