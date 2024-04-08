Erotic Monday Night: Sex for clarity, by Tiwa Says

I’ve always known that sex has a lot of benefits, but I didn’t know it also has the ability to clear your head and give you clarity. A long walk could also do same, but it is not as pleasurable as sex.

There’s been a debate in my head over some decisions I needed to make but I had been stalling because I didn’t have a clear head over the matter. Fortunately for me, the organisation I worked for planned a weekend retreat for all staff.

We arrived late in the evening at our usual resort. We were paired in rooms. I got paired with the new female employee, Mary.

She seemed nice enough and we hit it off fast, playing roomie and going everywhere together. Later that evening though I took a walk, alone, in an attempt to think.

I got back to the room about 90 minutes later, but it was locked, which was not weird in itself. What was unusual was that when my roommate opened the door and I got in, there was someone else in the room. A male colleague, Kunle. I didn’t want to assume anything, so I played along.

We all started to gist and even shared some laughter. Still, I was wondering how this was going to play out. Mary was trying to show us a popular dance step, but she tripped. Kunle caught her and held on to her even after she found her balance. Before I knew what was happening, they were kissing. And passionately too.

Right before my eyes, she removed his shirt and he removed her top. He squeezed her breasts gently and she pressed herself closer to him. I stayed glued to where I was. She unbuttoned his pants and brought out his dick. She got down on her knees and took his dick in her mouth.

Kunle motioned for me to come closer. I thought about it for two seconds, took off my clothing and joined in the fun. We kissed. He was a good kisser. I kissed his neck, ears and back of his head. And he in turn caressed and teased my nipples.

Mary made sloppy wet sounds as she sucked his dick. We kissed some more. Then he put his finger in my pussy. All the way in. In and out with a slow rhythm. I was so turned on I held on tight to him.

Mary got up and started to suck my boobs. I held her head and moaned. I put my finger between her legs and felt her juice. I fingered her, teasing her clitoris. She started to vibrate.

We moved to the bed and I laid down as Mary continued to suck my breasts. Kunle got down and licked my pussy that was already dripping with juice. The pleasure was overwhelming. I couldn’t hold back the cum. He raised both my legs up and entered me. He seemed to be a fan of slow strokes because his thrusts were strong but slow. It was sweet. I came again.

He turned Mary around and penetrated her from the back, with the same rhythm. She moaned loudly, making funny sounds: “Oosh, oosh.” She came. Then he finally came.

I left them to go to the bathroom because I couldn’t explain what just happened. What was even crazy was that my roommate had condoms in the room. She came prepared for the trip.

While I was in the bathroom, I got clarity on the decisions I needed to make. Could it be the sex? I wonder.

The next day we acted as normal, as usual. No airs. And we never discussed what happened that night.

