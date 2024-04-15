Erotic Monday Night: Quickie on a chartered flight, by Tiwa Says

Pleasure cannot be denied and you can’t wish it away. The best way to deny it is to never have experienced it in the first place.

We do not exactly choose our pleasure partners with our reasoning. It is a function of the heart and hormones.

We are attracted to whom we are attracted to. The brain has little say in that. This explains why you have a “thing” with someone and two years down the line, you meet this same person and you’re wondering what you saw in the person. It happens to the best of us.

Anyway, back to my gist, a friend recently invited me to an impromptu trip to Ghana. We went on a chartered aircraft. As soon as we got on the air, I started to feel horny. I don’t know why. I needed some relief though.

I decided to go and help myself in the toilet with my bullet. I always took it along with me on trips. Not long after I locked myself up in the restroom, I heard a knock.

It was George. I just met him before we got on air. He was actually my partner for the trip.

He asked if I was ok. I answered by opening the door slightly and asking if he could help me. He asked what the problem was, but I just dragged him in.

The restroom was small but we squeezed ourselves in. Once in, I kissed him deeply and hungrily.

I started to touch him all over. He laughed and said: “Take it easy. I’m here for you.”

He was wearing a sleeveless top and a knicker. I pulled down the knicker and gave him a hand job. His dick was a good size. Not too big, not too long.

As I stroked him, he squeezed my breasts and tickled my nipples. I lifted up my short denim skirt and we rubbed bodies.

For lack of time and space, I turned and bent over. He squeezed my ass and entered me from the back. In and out. He gave me 10 powerful thrusts, but it was enough to take me there.

We both came together. The cum was so powerful, we almost lost our balance, hitting the door. Quickly we gathered ourselves and freshened up. George stepped out first and I followed a few seconds after.

My friend gave me the side eye when she saw me coming out of the restroom. I winked at her and smiled. I knew she couldn’t wait to hear the gist.

I felt somewhat relieved and was looking forward to our stay in Ghana. I knew it was going to be eventful judging by the quickie. George and I sat together for the rest of the flight. He ended up being a good match after all. We made plans to see each other some other time.

The flight to and fro was smooth and fun and so was the weekend.

