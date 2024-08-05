Erotic Monday Night: A fucking weekend, by Tiwa Says

It had been awhile Rotimi and I spent some time together so we decided to do a weekend getaway at our favourite beach resort. We got there late evening. The resort is a beautiful sight at night and of course there were other people staying over for the weekend as well. We participated in some of the games till late in the night before retiring to our chalet. We slept off almost immediately.

I was awoken by my butt cheeks being parted by a dick. I raised my legs slightly to give room for the dick to move freely.

Rotimi’s dick slipped into my pussy smoothly. It appears that my pussy is ever-ready for a dick because I was wet. As he slid in and out, I could feel my cream dripping. He held my neck and pumped me harder. I moaned loudly as I climaxed. He also came shortly after that.

As it was still early morning, we went back to sleep. When we got up much later in the morning, we took a bath together, ate breakfast and ended up back on the bed. We gisted about random things. As we talked, he touched me.

Rotimi noticed that my pussy was quite bushy so he decided to shave me. I opened my legs and watched him while he was shaving me. His concentration on my coochie was quite amusing. When he was done, he took me to the bathroom and washed me up.

Back on the bed, he oiled my pussy and started to caress it, starting with the pussy lips. Then he used the tip of his finger to tickle my clitoris. I shivered.

My response excited him. He bent over and sucked on my pussy, using his tongue to lick in between the two folds. He sucked gently on my clitoris. As he sucked, he blew air on it, then sucked again. I was delirious with pleasure. I begged him to fuck me and he did just that.

He lifted me off the bed and pinned me to the wall. He entered me and fucked me hard, hitting my back on the wall as he pumped me. I didn’t feel the pain though. I held on to his neck and moved my waist to his rhythm.

We came together this time and collapsed on the bed. We remained there and even dozed off again. When we woke up, we continued from where we stopped. It’s safe to say it was a fucking weekend.

