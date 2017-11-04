EPL: Shawcross doubtful for Foxes tie

Stoke vs Leicester

Venue: Brittanian Stadium

Kick off: 1:30PM

Ryan Shawcross is an injury doubt for Stoke as they host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The defender has picked up a thigh strain, but Mark Hughes is hopeful that he can recover in time to face a resurgent Foxes side under new manager Claude Puel.

Stoke has never beaten Leicester at home in the Premier League in three attempts (D2, L1) with the Potters’ last home league win against them came in March 2007, with a 4-2 victory in the Championship.

The Potters also haven’t managed back-to-back wins in the Premier League since January – the first of their two victories back then coming against Watford – while Leicester has four-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Leicester has also come from two goals down to draw 2-2 in each of their last two Premier League visits to the bet365 Stadium, with Puel winning four of his final seven away games with Southampton in the Premier League (D1 L2) and those two defeats coming against the final top two – Chelsea and Tottenham.

Should Shawcross miss out for Stoke, Bruno Martins Indi is on hand to deputise. Geoff Cameron is not ready to return after concussion but veterans Peter Crouch and Glen Johnson are both available again.

Leicester are waiting to see if Ben Chilwell will recover from a minor knee knock and will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Robert Huth (knee) continues to sit out while Matty James is also troubled by an Achilles problem. Adrien Silva will remain unregistered until January.

Stoke Possible XI: Butland, Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer, B. Diouf, Fletcher, J. Allen, Pieters, Shaqiri, Sobhi, Choupo-Moting.

Leicester Possible XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Iborra, Chilwell, Gray, Vardy.