Chief Sam Okafor, the boss of the driver who was shot and killed in the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Lagos, Okechukwu Iloamuazor, 55, has spoken on how the driver got hit by stray bullet.

The boss, who was at the scene of the incident, spoke when the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, visited the family of the deceased in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu was received by the wife of Iloamuazor, Ngozi, and other relations.

Okafor cleared the air that the deceased was not partaking in the protest, pointing out they were both heading to Ilupeju when they ran into the protesters in Surulere.

He said: “We were stuck in the traffic caused by the protesters who were shouting EndSARS.

“For more than 40 minutes, there was no movement.

“I wound down the windshield for fresh air, while Iloamuazor got down from the car to stretch his body.

“After stretching, he put his both hands into his pockets and trying to figure out where the traffic started.

“Suddenly we heard gunshot three times.

“The next thing I saw was Iloamuazor falling from his position.

“His hands remained in his pockets as he fell.

“I ran out of the car and screamed for help.

“People came and started performing all sort of things to save him.

“The police came to the scene and I told them my driver had been shot on the spot.”

Okafor urged the Governor to ensure justice was served in the matter, noting that he was yet to be relieved of the shock.