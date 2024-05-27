Emirship: Call reveals Kwankwaso knows about Bayero’s ouster, Sanusi’s return

A call between Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and an unknown caller has revealed that the former Governor of Kano State knows more than he has volunteered on the emirship tussle in Kano State, PRNigeria is reporting.

The Eagle Online recalls that there has been a tussle over who occupies the throne of the Emir of Kano since last week.

While the Kano State Government reinstated a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who was deposed, has returned to the ancient town to lay claim to the throne.

When asked if he was aware of the move to remove Bayero and install Sanusi II by Governor Abba Yusuf, who was elected on the platform of his party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Kwankwaso denied such.

However, in a leaked phone conversation obtained by PRNigeria, Kwankwaso spoke as someone who knew about the plot and move to keep Sanusi II in power.

All checks by PRNigeria also pointed to the fact that the former Kano State Governor was the one who spoke in the call.

After obtaining the audio, the PRNigeria Factcheck team subjected it to an authenticity test using speech recognition freeware, which proved authentic.

While Artificial Intelligence software like Deepfake can mimic any voice after a few seconds of listening to it, PRNigeria extracted the audio’s voice and compared it against Kwankwaso’s publicly known voice, and the result was also positive.

Kwankwaso’s voice also returned with a 90 percent accuracy level when PRNigeria subjected the audio to the speech recognition test.

While it is rare for calls to initiate recording on the dial, hackers and other sources using sophisticated gadgets can intercept the same calls.

PRNigeria, therefore, subjected the audio to a deepfake test using a Deepware scanner, an AI tool used to detect alterations in audio and videos.

It found that AI was not used to generate or modify the voices.

The conversation went thus:

Caller: Salamu Alaikum, Your Excellency, sir

Kwankwaso: Ameen, Ameen

Caller: Well done sir

Kwankwaso: Ehen, thank you

Caller: Are we deciding on the planned gathering?

Kwankwaso: It has been postponed till Monday

Caller: Okay, let me inform them at the venue

Kwankwaso: Because of the current situation, it won’t be pleasant. It’s better to concentrate and entirely focus on the issue at hand first. By Monday, we do that other one.

Caller: My thoughts exactly

Kwankwaso: Is that our own Emir’s Palace filled with a crowd of people?

Caller: Yes, there are so many people

Kwankwaso: Okay…. I learned the other emir had been taken to Nasarawa (Palace). Right?

Caller: Yes, they took him to Nasarawa Palace, but the main Emir’s Palace has a lot of people

Kwankwaso: Okay great

Caller: There are enough forces there

Kwankwaso: No problem

Caller: Many people have trooped out

Kwankwaso: That is great

Caller: Are you going to hold back a bit?

Kwankwaso: Yes, I am around

Caller: Okay (Hails Kwankwaso).

PRNigeria.