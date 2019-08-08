Emirates is bringing the generosity and spirit of Eid Al Adha to all its customers with a special inflight offering from August 11 to 14, 2019.

Eid Al Adha is one of the most significant dates in the Islamic calendar, and one of the holiest celebrations.

The name translates to “festival of the sacrifice” and it marks the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Around the world, Eid Al Adha is usually celebrated with loved ones.

To celebrate the getting together of family and friends, an Eid menu with a touch of Middle Eastern hospitality will be served on board the Emirates A380 lounge.

This includes Arabic coffee, a date cake and a selection of Emirati pastries.

Chocolates in a specially designed Eid box from UAE-based gourmet chocolatiers, Forrey and Galland will also be served to all customers in premium classes on all routes.

A special menu with Arabic flavours will be introduced during the celebrations for customers in all classes.

Depending on the route, customers in Economy Class could sample Emirates’ signature dish, a Chicken or Lamb Machbous and enjoy a date cake for dessert.

In First and Business Class, customers have the choice of Lamb or Chicken Ouzi, a rice dish popular in the Gulf where the meat is slow cooked with roasted nuts and raisins.

A special Emirati-style King Fish with rice will also be offered select routes in Africa and Europe.

These mains are complemented with an Arabic salad and premium customers can also choose from various Arabic desserts including chocolate fondant with labneh ice cream, date and almond nammoura made from semolina, or khabees served with Arabic coffee sauce and pistachio cream.

As a global airline, Emirates celebrates events from all over the world and incorporates seasonal and regional flavours into its menus on board and in its lounges worldwide.

Next month, from 1st to 13th of September the airline with be celebrating the Hindu Holiday of Onam on its flights to and from Kerala with a special menu of vegetable sambar, chicken sukka and mutton pepper fry.

Meals will be served on a traditional banana leaf design and appetizers such as banana chips, sharkara varatti and curd chilli, and a dessert of palada pradhaman will be available.

Next month, Emirates will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on select Asian flights.

The harvest festival is celebrated mainly by Chinese and Vietnamese communities on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar.

Traditional mooncakes, a staple during the celebrations, will be served in all classes.